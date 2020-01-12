Celtic will sign Polish striker Patryk Klimala | Soccer news

















Poland's international striker U21 Patryk Klimala lands at Glasgow airport as he prepares to become the first Celtic signing of the January transfer window

The Celts are ready to make Polish striker Patryk Klimala their first signing of the January transfer window.

The Polish U21 international arrived in Glasgow on Sunday afternoon and will undergo a medical examination on Monday before completing his move on the Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok.

The 21-year-old, who still has 18 months of his remaining contract in Jagiellonia, has scored seven goals in 17 league appearances for the Polish team of the highest category.

Klimala is highly qualified in his homeland and has represented Poland at levels U19, U20 and U21.

Celtic has given priority to signing a striker in this window to ease the burden of Odsonne Edouard and has been linked to a movement for Slovan Bratislava's scoring striker, Andraz Sporar.

Chief Neil Lennon said over the weekend that he hoped to add his team in the coming days.

Lennon may also seek to attract a broad player in January, as Scott Sinclair has left to join Preston and Lewis Morgan about to move to the David Beckham MLS franchise, Inter Miami.

