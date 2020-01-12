CBS All Access "New unique program to solve crimes,quot; Interrogation "Lets you be the detective – Details!

%MINIFYHTMLab6ebd8a33533fae5490225b228422f89% %MINIFYHTMLab6ebd8a33533fae5490225b228422f810%

If you like detective stories and have always wanted to be one, this is your chance to experience a unique story that allows you to do that! CBS All Access has just launched a preview of its new series entitled "Interrogation."

But what makes this new show so innovative and different from other police / police dramas?

It turns out that the 10 episodes that will be available from February 6 on the CBS streaming service come with a very unusual viewing experience that requires viewers to explore them in no particular order!

The first episode places the audience at the scene of a crime on March 10, 1983.

A woman had been killed and the police arrested her main suspect: her son!

From that moment, viewers should watch the other episodes in the order they want.

After all, it seems that they are all independent pieces of research that will allow viewers to take the role of a cold case detective while slowly gathering the clues and trying to find the author.

As for the son, Eric Fisher, played by Kyle Gallner, history also continues trying to prove his innocence, but be careful, his characteristics may change depending on the perceptions of other people who come in contact with him on the road.

Peter Sarsgaard plays David Russell, the lead detective, and the show also stars David Strathairn, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Vincent D’Onofrio.

The first advance of this ambitious and unique project was revealed in the presentation of CBS All Access in the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association earlier today!

Gallner talked about his character, saying that ‘From one episode to another, you are taking these episodes from different perspectives … Eric could be different depending on the perspectives of different people. The important thing is to simply interpret the truth of each episode. "



