Carefully selected again shines in Punchestown | Racing news





Coach Willie Mullins – on target with carefully selected

Carefully selected he kept his unbeaten record on fences with a dominant display at the Killiney Novice Chase in Punchestown.

The eight-year-old boy, trained by Willie Mullins, won twice in the bumper sphere and his partner Relegate in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival 2018 denied him by little.

He ran just twice for obstacles last season, winning at Limerick before finishing third behind Minella Indo in a grade one in Punchestown, and it was no surprise to see him make a successful transition to fences at Fairyhouse at the end of November.

Taking a step forward in the class for this third grade homework, carefully selected was sent straight to the head by Paul Townend, and was still in command around the house shift.

The final fall of Speak Easy extended the winning margin to 24 lengths, but it was an impressive display of the winner.

Last season's Ballymore Novices Hurdle winner, City Island, jumped better than his persistent debut at Leopardstown last month, but was still a bit disappointing, taking advantage of Speak Easy's exit to finish in a distant second.