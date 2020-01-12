Canada cries for the dead in Iran plane demolition | Canada news

Some 2,000 people filled a monument in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday to remember the victims of a Ukrainian plane shot down in Iran in a disaster that killed 57 Canadians, mainly of Iranian descent.

The ceremony was organized by Iranian-Canadian intercultural charity Tirgan.

Daniel Lak of Al Jazeera, reporting from Toronto, described the participation as "overwhelming,quot; with 100 meters row of people waiting outside to enter.

"They read aloud the names of Canadian victims across the country from this tragedy in Tehran. There was hardly a dry eye," said Lak.

Faced with growing evidence, Iran acknowledged on Saturday that it shot down the Ukrainian plane by accident, killing all 176 people on board. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called it "disastrous error."

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians and 11 Ukrainians.

Plane crash in Iran: Canada mourns its dead over Ukraine's flight PS752

"There is no justice in this world," said Masoud Niknam, whose brother Farhad Niknam, a dentist and married father of two Toronto children, died in the accident.

"I no longer believe in anything. We will have a hole in our hearts forever and that cannot be filled with anything."

Edmonton Memorial

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office confirmed that he will go to a memorial service in the western city of Edmonton, where 13 victims lived.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is also expected to attend.

"Canada and the world still have many questions, questions that must be answered," Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa on Saturday.

Memorial monuments follow several days of pain in Canada, including candlelight vigils in many cities.

"The community is incredible. People feel that all of Canada is hugging them," said Reza Akbari, president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton.

The mourners this week placed scattered flowers and rose petals in front of the Edmonton office of the University of Alberta engineering professor, Pedram Mousavi, who died in the accident with his wife, engineering professor Mojgan Daneshmand, and his two daughters .

"Both were very kind and attentive," Dennis Ramsawak, who took classes with both teachers, wrote in an online memorial. "I am so heartbroken. It is a great loss for the community."

The Iranian community of Edmonton is raising funds to pay for the funeral and other expenses for the families of the victims.

Some relatives of Edmonton have already traveled to Iran to bury their relatives, Akbari said, adding that transporting remains to Canada for burial would be complex and expensive.