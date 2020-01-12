Brielle Biermann returns the applause to the enemy who accuses her of spending all her stepfather's money on fancy things!

Brielle Biermann had a great response for an enemy who accused her of spending her stepfather, Kroy's money on fancy things! This is what she had to say!

It all started with the Don’t Be Tardy star sharing some photos of her having fun at a luxury hotel yesterday!

It was then that a troll commented that he had spent Kroy Biermann's money, which obviously implies that he had paid the hotel with his stepfather's money and not his own.

However, the 22-year-old wanted to make it very clear that it is not up to him to support her financially.

Ro Kroy (money emoji). He will go bankrupt taking care of you, "said the enemy.

In response, Brielle revealed that it had actually been a while since he had stopped supporting her financially: "He interrupted me at age 17 but that's fine."

As family fans know, the former NFL player married Kim Zolciak in 2011 and also adopted his daughters Brielle and Ariana in 2013.

In addition, the couple also had no less than four other children together: Kroy, 8, and Kash, 7, as well as twins Kane and Kaia, 6,!

The family of reality shows is known for its proximity, so it makes sense that Brielle wants to defend her from such harmful rumors.

Meanwhile, Brielle has been in the headlines about her transformation.

The young adult said she wanted to "look like Brie 18 years old again,quot; in the new decade, so she decided to dissolve her lip fillings!

You may know that they used to be quite large and people often made fun of her for going too far with the cosmetic procedure.

Lately, however, fans can't help talking about their most natural appearance and pout.

