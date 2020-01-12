Brendan Rodgers backs Southampton striker Danny Ings for England's retirement | Soccer news





Danny Ings has scored 16 Premier League goals for Southampton this season

Leicester's manager, Brendan Rodgers, believes Southampton striker Danny Ings is worthy of a place on the Gareth Southgate team in England.

Rodgers, who signed Ings on a free transfer of Burnley in the summer of 2015 during his time as head of Liverpool, saw the Fox sink at King Power Stadium on Saturday at age 27 with a 81-minute winner in a 2 – 1 victory

The vital goal in the victory from behind led Ings to 16 this season, with 10 of them in his last 11 Premier League games.

After ruling out a change of direction in the international retirement of Foxes star Jamie Vardy in preparation for the game, Rodgers felt that Ings was showing the form to add to the England cap he collected in October 2015, and can complete

the void left by Harry Kane, who will be out until April after hamstring surgery.

When asked if Ings could enter England, Rodgers replied: "Yes, there is no doubt.

"When he was at his best around Liverpool, he was certainly a player for that there. I would definitely say he would be considered for that."

"Danny has always been an outstanding player. He has a good eye for the goal, he wants to run from behind. His goal was (typical) Danny Ings, really. Off the shoulder, from behind and he finishes it very well."

"You just need to maintain consistency and availability and it will prove that you are one of the best strikers."

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse echoed Rodgers' feelings.

He said: "I think he should be in England's next team. He has already done more than enough, not only for his goals, but also for the way he is working without the ball. He sets the tone with his pressure, together with Longy (Shane Long) in front. "

Suggested to Ward-Prowse that there was no better forward in the country at this time, Ward-Prowse replied: "Probably not, no.

"It's great to see him do it well because he deserves it. Everyone sees the goals, but you look at us as a team and he starts the press with Longy. He's getting his rewards."