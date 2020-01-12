Bradley Beal may return from injury against Utah Jazz | NBA News

In the Washington Wizards practice session on Saturday, head coach Scott Brooks confirmed with the media that the team struck by injuries could see some faces coming back Sunday against the Utah Jazz, including the All-Star Bradley Beal of equipment.















0:30



The Utah Jazz face the Washington Wizards in a primetime NBA clash: watch live at the Sky Sports Arena on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.



Brooks said: "Everyone practiced. Troy Brown is probably a game-time decision. Brad is the same. We would love to have both of you back, but we are not going to take them out until they are absolutely ready." "

After going through the team's offensive and defensive exercises, Beal talked about the injury. He said: "It's better. I checked everything today and felt good.

"I am not going to sit down unless something is wrong. I can hardly get my teeth to make me feel, but selfishly, I had to think about myself and the future here, and think about recovering. I don't want to go back game and lose the next four or five because of that. "

Coach Brooks believes that Beal's return could unlock other aspects of team performance. He said: "Isaiah Thomas has played better with Brad on the floor. Brad has been out for seven or eight games now, and coincides with the IT shooting difficulties. We are going to need two good shipowners to beat Utah."

Tune in to NBA Sundays tonight at Sky Sports to see the Washington Wizards take on Utah Jazz.