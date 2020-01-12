Blac Chyna's mother calls Khloe Kardashian a & # 39; whore & # 39; in the middle of her daughter's custody battle with Rob

Instagram / WENN / Judy Eddy

Singing with & # 39; On and On & # 39; From Cartoon on Instagram Live, the Dominican native changes the lyrics to & # 39; She is a fucking whore & # 39 ;, while showing Khloe's dating story.

It seems that Tokyo Toni has come to see his daughter. Blac Chynadefense in the middle of his new custody battle with Rob kardashian. He recently joined Instagram Live to drag Rob's sister, Khloe Kardashian, about his dating history.

The Dominican native showed a slide show of "keeping up with the Kardashians"regular past lovers who included Lamar Odom Y Terrence J while singing Cartoon& # 39; son in ". However, instead of singing the lyrics of the hit song, Toni changed the lyrics:" For the last time, she was in the dark doors / She's a fucking whore / She's a whore, she's a whore. "Tokyo even sang in falsetto as he repeated the word" whore "several times.

It is understandable why Tokyo is attacking Khloe. After all, True Thompson's mother is supporting Rob in his custody battle with Chyna. In court documents that Arthur owner George Socks presented, Khloe claimed that his daughter Dream had been "decidedly more aggressive" lately and said he didn't want to go home with the former stripper.

As to why Khloe decided to help Rob in his lawsuit, a source said: "Khloe has always had a special place for Dream and has almost been like a second mother to her. She always makes a great effort to include Dream in everything and wants to give him the same things True and his cousins ​​experience. "

Seeing Dream's "change in behavior" supposedly made Khloe "break her heart" for her niece, so she and her mother Kris Jenner He decided to help Rob "get to the bottom and fight for custody." The informant continued: "They support him and will support him all the time talking to lawyers and presenting his case."

Meanwhile, Chyna's lawyer has already denied the "absolutely absurd" claims by saying: "Chyna has already overcome many unsubstantiated, malicious and anonymous calls to Child Protective Services who falsely claimed she was an unfit mother. On the contrary , Chyna is a devoted mother who loves her two children, King Cairo and Dream Reene, more than anything in this world. "