Billy Porter and More stun Minty Green at 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards

Making a mint state!

the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 They have officially started, and the last and best of Hollywood are adorning the red carpet in fiery outfits that are worthy of their own prize.

While Zendaya He left us out of the water with his hot pink galactic glamor Tom ford look and Mandy Moore surprised us with its elegant Ellie saab black suit, there were other color palettes that reigned on the red carpet tonight.

It is safe to say that the biggest movie and television stars in Hollywood did not come to play tonight and were ready to give everything when it came to killing the red carpet and many of these looks made us green with envy that we can't have them in our personal closet collection.

It is not a color that can be easily removed, but of course, these celebrities knew how to take advantage of it.

Since Billy porterThe mint green dress, adorned with butterfly body art and a metal choker, Lucy HaleThe capricious mint green custom Miu miu to dress for Christopher AbbottThe forest green velvet suit, there is a bit of everything to choose from.