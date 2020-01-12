Billy Porter and More stun Minty Green at 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards

Steve Granitz / WireImage
Making a mint state!
the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 They have officially started, and the last and best of Hollywood are adorning the red carpet in fiery outfits that are worthy of their own prize.
While Zendaya He left us out of the water with his hot pink galactic glamor Tom ford look and Mandy Moore surprised us with its elegant Ellie saab black suit, there were other color palettes that reigned on the red carpet tonight.
It is safe to say that the biggest movie and television stars in Hollywood did not come to play tonight and were ready to give everything when it came to killing the red carpet and many of these looks made us green with envy that we can't have them in our personal closet collection.
It is not a color that can be easily removed, but of course, these celebrities knew how to take advantage of it.
Since Billy porterThe mint green dress, adorned with butterfly body art and a metal choker, Lucy HaleThe capricious mint green custom Miu miu to dress for Christopher AbbottThe forest green velvet suit, there is a bit of everything to choose from.
The night just begins. With Taye Diggs ready to organize the annual awards and stars program like Kristen bell Y Eddie murphy Being honored with prestigious awards, it is safe to say that the fantastic matter will be unforgettable.
Then, without further ado, let's honor the award-winning mint green fashion looks that adorned the red carpet at the 2020 Critics Choice Awards tonight.
Lucy Hale
the pretty Little Liars He appeared on the red carpet of the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 with a custom mint green dress by Miu Miu. Simple but raw black accessories made the mint green dress draw more attention to the red carpet.
Billy porter
Is there a color that Billy Porter cannot achieve? The answer: no. the Attitude star chose to use two shades of green (a mentholated tone and a darker turquoise shade) for its red carpet look at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 because the more, the better.
Jenny Slate
The 37-year-old actress and comedian turned a greenish blue tone from the eyelids to the dress. the Gifted The actress wore a floral dress with a deep v-neck and a matching eyeshadow, which gave her eyes a touch of electrifying color.
Christopher Abbott
the 22 screenshots The star opted for a darker forest green suit set for her look tonight at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020, but we're not mad at that: this award season should be all about breaking up with a traditional black suit .
AJ Michalka
Why do not combine your dress with the color of your eyes? That's what the actress and singer AJ chose to do tonight with her electrifying pastel green striped dress.
Jaeden Martell
The 17 year old That The actor is already demonstrating that he has his own unique sense of style on the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 red carpet with a pastel green suit. Giving him an advantage, the young actor combined his pastel look with black shoes and a black shirt.
Kristen bell
While The good place The actress chose a green neon style for the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 red carpet, did not miss tonight's memo and joins the group of stars who opted for that color palette.
Janet Mock
Coming out with a turquoise-green look with gloves decorated with matching rhinestones, the 36-year-old activist and television personality came to kill the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 red carpet.