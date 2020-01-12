Billy Porter about being "an Oscar away" from EGOT: it's a blessing

%MINIFYHTMLb3cd1b9cdb54070ebb76c879fc7f74179% %MINIFYHTMLb3cd1b9cdb54070ebb76c879fc7f741710%

WABC

The actor of & # 39; Pose & # 39; He is grateful to be so close to joining the elite Hollywood club of those who have won the prestigious Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Up News Info –

"Attitude"star Billy porter He is surprised to be "an Oscar away" from the state of EGOT.

The 50-year-old man won his Tony and Grammy awards in 2013 and 2014, respectively, for his role in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots and his work on his soundtrack album, and last year, he earned his first Emmy as an actor Principal featured in a drama series for "Pose."

Now Porter is at a distance from the prestigious EGOT, a title awarded to those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

"I'm at a distance, an Oscar away. You know, it's a blessing," Porter said in the morning show. "Live with Kelly and Ryan"to be so close to joining the elite club of prize winners that includes Whoopi Goldberg, John legendand british Andrew Lloyd Webber Y Tim Rice.

"I am delighted to have this kind of success at this time in my life, based on choosing myself, based on my own authenticity."

Last month, December 2019, Porter joined the host Ryan Seacrest as the co-host of the New Orleans, Louisiana TV special "Dick clarkNew Year's Eve Rockin & # 39; New Year's Eve", and shared that when he visited the famous city, in 2005, his career was not going so well.

"The last time I was in New Orleans, I was doing an industrial McDonalds (internal commercial) and I left at 6.30 in the morning of the day (Hurricane) Katrina hit. That was the last time I was there. So it was really great to come back and be with these amazing people. "

And he still cannot believe that he is really living his dream: "That was not always the case. I did not always feel that (success) would be possible, but I relied on myself and here I am."