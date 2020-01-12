Best dressed at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards: Zendaya and more

Another Sunday, another awards program while the 2020 awards season continues.

All your favorite celebrities and stars dress to impress only one week after the Golden Globes and this time, they arrive on the red carpet of the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020.

Before the SAG awards, Grammys Y The Oscars are nothing less than the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards, where Hollywood's most important names in television and music will meet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, for the 25th annual show.

But before the list of star-filled nominees is taken tonight to discover who will take the coveted awards, we are ready to see what they bring to the red carpet.

Since Zendayagalactic glamor Tom ford Look, Lupita Nyong & # 39; oMichael Kors set and Mandy MooreIt is elegant Ellie saab Monkey, the big Hollywood stars definitely didn't come to play tonight when it came to their fashion and beauty looks. If this is only the second prize show of the season, we can't wait to see what else these stars will have for the rest of the month!