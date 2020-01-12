Best dressed at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards: Zendaya and more

John Salangsang / Shutterstock
Another Sunday, another awards program while the 2020 awards season continues.
All your favorite celebrities and stars dress to impress only one week after the Golden Globes and this time, they arrive on the red carpet of the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020.
Before the SAG awards, Grammys Y The Oscars are nothing less than the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards, where Hollywood's most important names in television and music will meet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, for the 25th annual show.
But before the list of star-filled nominees is taken tonight to discover who will take the coveted awards, we are ready to see what they bring to the red carpet.
Since Zendayagalactic glamor Tom ford Look, Lupita Nyong & # 39; oMichael Kors set and Mandy MooreIt is elegant Ellie saab Monkey, the big Hollywood stars definitely didn't come to play tonight when it came to their fashion and beauty looks. If this is only the second prize show of the season, we can't wait to see what else these stars will have for the rest of the month!
Without further ado, let's take a moment to admire the stars who saw the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 red carpet!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020012 / rs_634x1024-200112155159-634-zendaya-2020-Critics-Choice-Awards-red-carpet-fashions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1062461″ alt=”Zendaya, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
John Salangsang / Shutterstock
Zendaya
The HBO Euphoria The star has arrived and, as always, did not disappoint. Bringing the galactic glam fashion to the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 red carpet, Zendaya did not come to play in this set of two intense pink pieces. It is safe to say that his is our favorite look of the night.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020012 / rs_634x1024-200112153857-634-2020-Critics-Choice-Awards-red-carpet-fashions-Lupita-Nyongo.cm.11220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output- quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062450″ alt=”Lupita Nyong & # 39; o, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Broadimage / Shutterstock
Lupita Nyong & # 39; o
The Kenyan-Mexican actress is drawing attention on the red carpet of the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 with a personalized dark brown Michael Kors. There is nothing we don't like about this fashion and beauty look.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020012 / rs_634x1024-200112153220-634-Cynthia-Erivo-2020-Critics-Choice-Awards-red-carpet-fashions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1062443″ alt=”Cynthia Erivo, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
The actress makes the red carpet her catwalk with a haute couture ensemble that deserves her own prize.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020012 / rs_634x1024-200112152146-634-2020-Critics-Choice-Awards-red-carpet-fashions-mandy-moore.cm.11220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output- quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062433″ alt=”Mandy Moore, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
John Salangsang / Shutterstock
Mandy Moore
35 years old We are Star left the dress tonight and opted for an avant-garde and unique black jumpsuit set, combined with a matching black cape. Moore is always someone who kills the red carpet, but tonight, he leaves us speechless tonight at the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 with his Ellie Saab look.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 365px,quot; data-width = "365,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020012 / rs_1080x1920-200112142711-1080×1920-Milo-Ventimiglia.cm.11220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062420″ alt=”Milo Ventimiglia, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Milo Ventimiglia
the We are The star usually opts for a totally black classic suit for shows and awards events, but today it is being changed as a camel-colored suit jacket is worn. The stallion also put together its red carpet look with a classic black tie, looking elegant and ready for the 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 365px,quot; data-width = "365,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020012 / rs_1080x1920-200112152558-1080-billy-porter-2020-Critics-Choice-Awards-red-carpet-fashions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1062439″ alt=”Billy Porter, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Billy porter
50 years old Attitude The actor never comes to play when it comes to the fashion of the red carpet. While Porter could have gone further on the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes, he's still strong when it comes to his fashion choices this season with a mint green strapless dress. But the way he complemented is what really caught his eye: Porter opted for what looks like a butterfly body art and a metal choker that links the entire lewk.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020012 / rs_634x1024-200112143856-634-MJ-Rodriguez-2020-Critics-Choice-Awards-red-carpet-fashions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1062425″ alt=”MJ Rodriguez, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
John Salangsang / Shutterstock
MJ Rodriguez
Another favorite Attitude The star, who plays Blanca Rodríguez-Evangelista in the hit show, draws attention on the red carpet of Critics & # 39; Choice in Moschino.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020012 / rs_634x1024-200112152801-634-Florence-Pugh-2020-Critics-Choice-Awards-red-carpet-fashions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1062441″ alt=”Florence Pugh, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Florence Pugh
the Little woman Star dazzles on the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 red carpet with a custom white and silver Prada sequin dress. The 24-year-old actress never stops killing a red carpet and tonight is no exception.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020012 / rs_634x1024-200112143327-634-lucy-hale-2020-Critics-Choice-Awards-red-carpet-fashions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1062423″ alt=”Lucy Hale, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
John Salangsang / Shutterstock
Lucy Hale
First Little cute meticulousThe actress came out and appeared on the red carpet of the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 in this mint green dream of a dress. The 30-year-old girl is wearing a Miu Miu personalized deep v-neck dress with a black bow at the waist, surrounded by pearl and crystal ornaments to give it a pop touch. As for her makeup, the actress opted for a neutral appearance with a touch of color in the inner corners of her eye.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020012 / rs_634x1024-200112152156-634-joey-king-2020-Critics-Choice-Awards-red-carpet-fashions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1062436″ alt=”Joey King, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Joey king
Silver Mermaid! The Actress of the Law shines at the annual ceremony with a silver metallic Prada dress.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020012 / rs_634x1024-200112143434-634-2020-Critics-Choice-Awards-red-carpet-fashions-chloe-bennet.cm.11220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output- quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062424″ alt=”Chloe Bennet, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
John Salangsang / Shutterstock
Chloe Bennet
The 27-year-old actress is a fashion fantasy in this whimsical peach-colored dress appropriate for a fairy princess. the Protection agents The actress is wearing Yanina.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020012 / rs_634x1024-200112141713-634-aj-michalka-2020-Critics-Choice-Awards-red-carpet-fashions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1062411″ alt=”AJ Michalka, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
EAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images
AJ Michalka
The actress and singer AJ is a pistachio dream with a dress that perfectly combines and complements her green eyes. AJ combined her dress with the old Hollywood waves and natural makeup, making this look simple but impeccable to remember.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020012 / rs_634x1024-200112141926-634-christopher-abott-2020-Critics-Choice-Awards-red-carpet-fashions.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1062412″ alt=”Christopher Abbott, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Christopher Abbott
A traditional black suit? We don't know her. the 22 screenshots The actor attends the 25th Annual Critics & # 39; Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, wearing a forest green velvet suit.