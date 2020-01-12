Bella Thorne stars in the new music video "Be Somebody & # 39; s,quot; by Ava Caceres

Last Friday night, Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne were seen holding hands as they walked back to their car in West Hollywood, California. Sources say they went out to dinner at Craig's restaurant.

The day before, Ava Cacaeres released a new music video in which Bella Thorne played a leading role. The video is called "Be Somebody & # 39; s,quot; and you can see it in the following link.

On her Instagram account, Bella turned to the newly released music video.

Reportedly, Bella also met with Charlie DePew for the music video. Actress fans know they worked together on Famous In Love.

In recent months, fans have wondered if the actress was pregnant, however, after the release of several different photos, fan speculation was trampled on. As reported by Charisse Van Horn in November last year, Bella dropped several photos into her IG account that led fans to wonder if she had a baby on the way.

For an additional context, Bella is currently in a relationship with Benjamin Mascolo, and the couple has been very public with their romance and their reciprocal feelings. In some of her posts, Bella showed her natural good looks and also a playful exchange with Benjamin, letting the world know their mutual feelings.

The photo that caused the most controversy on social media, however, was the photo of the bikini with an unusual title underneath. Bella said in the legend of the IG publication that she was worried about being pregnant, but then she had her period, so in the end everything was fine.

"I woke up with my period and this is how excited I am," said the actress. People who noticed the photo were confused about whether I was pregnant or not. Benjamin, on the other hand, did not feel the need to address the murmurs of social networks.

He wrote in his account that Bella was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen. Thorne currently has 21.9 million followers on Instagram, so there is no doubt that he is not afraid to show his romance with Benjamin to the world.



