Barack Obama's eldest daughter, Malia Obama, explores London with her boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, in sweet photos amid reports that romance is becoming more serious

It seems that the former daughter of former President Barack Obama, Malia Obama, has really been enjoying being in London, since the former first daughter was recently seen doing a causal walk in the city's Islington neighborhood in the company of her boyfriend, Rory Farquharson.

According to the people, who saw the couple, Malia and Rory kept a low profile, but seemed very happy and relaxed together.

They reportedly did not want to attract attention, because Malia was dressed in pure white pants, a black jacket and her face was free of makeup, while Rory wore a khaki coat and baggy jeans.

The couple walked casually incognito in the busy neighborhood of the British capital. Although not many people could recognize them, it was still reported that there was some security with them, since an anonymous man followed them discreetly.

The two have reportedly been dating for about two years and both are Harvard students.

Although Malia and Rory are the same age, 21, they are expected to graduate from the prestigious university a year earlier, because they preferred to take a sabbatical year before starting college.

The first news of the young people involved came out when the two attended a Harvard vs. game. Yale in 2017, and it seems that since then, their relationship has only strengthened.

It was recently reported that Malia even spent a large part of her Christmas vacation in London, where she was invited to Rory's $ 2.4 million six-room house in Woodbridge.

In a recent interview with Duchess Meghan of Sussex, Michelle Obama spoke about her daughters, Malia and Sasha, saying: "Somehow, Malia and Sasha couldn't be more different." You speak freely and often open on your own terms. One shares their most intimate feelings, the other is content to let you discover it. No approach is better or worse because both have become intelligent, compassionate and independent young women, fully capable of paving their way. "

She added: "As a younger woman, I spent too much time worrying about not getting enough, or I was getting too far away from what I thought the prescribed path was. What I hope my daughters realize a little earlier is that there is no a prescribed path, which is fine to deviate and that the confidence they need to recognize that will come with time. "

It seems that things are getting serious for the young couple.



