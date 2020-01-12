Ava DuVernay delivers a powerful speech at 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards

The prize season is officially in full swing!

In spite of 2020 golden balloons It started this year, the celebration is still strong as the entertainment industry pays tribute to the best of the best in television and film. And that's exactly what it's about tonight in the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020.

The last and best of Hollywood arrived at the annual ceremony in Santa Monica, California, wearing their best Sunday clothes. But apart from seeing a fierce and fabulous fashion, there was a moment in the event full of stars that really stole the show: Ava DuVernaypowerful speech after winning the Best Limited Series by When they see us.

"Thanks for stopping by, it's very friendly," he began, while the cast of Netflix was at his side on stage, including Niecy Nash, Asante Blackk Y Jharrel Jerome. "Thanks to the critics for finally letting us on stage. Yes!"