Ava DuVernay delivers a powerful speech at 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards

The prize season is officially in full swing!
In spite of 2020 golden balloons It started this year, the celebration is still strong as the entertainment industry pays tribute to the best of the best in television and film. And that's exactly what it's about tonight in the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020.
The last and best of Hollywood arrived at the annual ceremony in Santa Monica, California, wearing their best Sunday clothes. But apart from seeing a fierce and fabulous fashion, there was a moment in the event full of stars that really stole the show: Ava DuVernaypowerful speech after winning the Best Limited Series by When they see us.
"Thanks for stopping by, it's very friendly," he began, while the cast of Netflix was at his side on stage, including Niecy Nash, Asante Blackk Y Jharrel Jerome. "Thanks to the critics for finally letting us on stage. Yes!"
"We made a four-hour, five-part movie that was an act of love," he continued. "179 actors, 117 of them with speaking parties, 312 team members, my 3 co-writers, my comrades in Array, my fellow producers in Tribeca and Harpo participants and our great champions on Netflix, who let a black woman do something. What can I say? "
"This series began with a tweet from Raymond Santana and now he Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam and the powerful Korey Wise, they represent something bigger than you have ever imagined, "the director shared." They defend justice, they shine like the gems they always were but we never saw. If you look at his story and feel something at that moment, I invite you to consider doing something. "
She continued: "There is nothing right to do. Do what you feel, where you are but don't let your anger and sadness be everything. Cases like this are happening all over the world, in this country, more specifically on our watch." poor and innocent people are behind bars, while the rich and the guilty walk free and gain power. "
the When they see us director left the audience with an inspiring message from the deceased poet, Audre Lorde.
