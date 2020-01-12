Australian Prime Minister's approval rating scorched by forest fires | Australia news

A new survey shows that the popularity of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declined dramatically amid growing anger over the management of forest fires by his government that has killed 28 people, razed over 11 million of hectares of land and destroyed 2,000 homes in the east of the country.

Newspoll showed that Morrison's approval rating dropped 8 points to the lowest level since he assumed the leadership of the Liberal Party in August 2018. It was surpassed by opposition Labor leader Anthony Albanese.

Plus:

Morrison has been attacked for being slow to respond to an unprecedented crisis, even taking a family vacation in Hawaii while the fires burned.

Australia: more than 10 million hectares of decimated land

"We have heard the loud and clear message of the Australian people," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Monday when asked about the outcome of the survey by announcing a wildlife protection fund of 50 million Australian dollars.

The money will go to threatened species, including koalas, and will also be used to restore damaged animal habitats.

"They want to see a federal government adopt a very direct response to these natural and national disasters," said Frydenberg.

Real query

The survey was conducted after Morrison announced a $ 2 billion Australian forest fire recovery fund ($ 1.4 billion) and summoned 3,000 army reservists to support state emergency workers, responses that were deemed too slow.

There was no margin of error for the survey, which surveyed 1,505 people from Wednesday to Saturday, although it was around 2.5 percentage points in previous surveys.

Morrison said Sunday that he would submit a proposal to the Cabinet to conduct a national investigation of the Royal Commission on forest fires, including examining the response to the crisis, the role and powers of the federal government and the impact of climate change.

Satellite images show fires burning south of Eden in New South Wales (satellite image © 2020 Maxar Technologies via Reuters)

Authorities confirmed on Monday that 11.2 million hectares (27.7 million acres) of land had been razed in fires that have been burning for months, whipped by erratic winds and temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

In the most affected state of New South Wales, 111 fires were still burning late Sunday, 40 of them not yet contained, but none at the emergency level

Conditions decreased over the weekend with a rain forecast for NSW in the coming days.

"If this BOM (Bureau of Metereology) rain forecast comes to fruition, then it will be all of our Christmas, birthday, engagement, anniversary, wedding and graduation gifts, all in one. Fingers crossed," said the Service of NSW Rural Firefighters on Twitter.