Arrest of Dina Lohan DWI: Conflicting reports appear as Dina's lawyer makes a statement

There are new updates in the case of Dina Lohan DWI's arrest. Dina was arrested in New York, after leaving an Outback Steakhouse, cutting a car and fleeing the accident scene. She was arrested on Saturday, January 11, 20202 and faces multiple charges, including DWI, but now that her lawyer has issued a statement to TMZ, it is clear that there are conflicting reports. Dina was arrested and taken to jail, and on Sunday morning, her lawyer Mark Jay Heller issued the following statement to TMZ.

“Dina Lohan's arrest is very unfortunate. She was not evaluated for the alcohol content in her blood at the time she was arrested. We have filed a statement of innocence in your reading of charges to the six charges. We look forward to attending court this Wednesday to fight the case. I succeeded in taking it out without bail. He was released without bail by the judge. "

The statement is contradictory to a previous TMZ report that quotes its sources saying that Dina's blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit. That report was updated and the previous statements about Dina's blood alcohol content are no longer listed.

At this point, it seems that Dina did not undergo a breathalyzer test and her defense will be to dispute that she was impaired at the time of her arrest.

You can watch a video of Dina Lohan coming out of jail in the following video player.

Dina Lohan leaves the court after being arrested by DWI and leaving the scene of an accident https://t.co/fn6kpF1BI4 https://t.co/8B7cy8uWVy – Rafael Grullón (@RafaelGrulln) January 12, 2020

Dina Lohan will appear in court for the second time on Wednesday.

What do you think of the news that Dina was arrested? If Dina wins the DWI, she still has additional charges she faces; however, the most serious of these is the DWI, which would be a felony conviction.

Dina Lohan has not issued a statement other than what her lawyer said and hid her face from the cameras when she left the courthouse.

It is reported that Lindsay Lohan was not aware of her mother's arrest until the news broke the news. Will the latest news updates on Dina Lohan's DWI arrest and her next court hearing on Wednesday, January 15, 2020?



