Ariana Grande reveals that she will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards

In her social networks today, Ariana Grande revealed that she would act at the 2020 Grammy Awards, as NBC News has learned. After the initial publication of Ariana, the Recording Academy corroborated the publication of the singer with an official charge of his account.

You can check it below:

The experts who spoke with Variety stated that there are other artists who are preparing to reveal themselves as well. On Tuesday night, Billie Eilish confirmed that he would also perform at the Grammy Awards, as well as Lizzo, Aerosmith, in addition to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Fans of the singer and songwriter know that Ariana has 5 Grammys this year. Her performance in 2020 is beneficial to both the academy and her because she retired from a Grammy performance last year because she and the producers couldn't agree on what song she should sing.

Reportedly, a source close to Ariana said that Sweetener The artist felt "insulted,quot; when the producers declared that they did not want her to perform the hit song "7 Rings,quot;, which is now ready for awards this year.

It was reported that the academy and Grande agreed to combine two different songs in one presentation, with "7 Rings,quot; being the first, and then another one chosen by the network. For that reason, Ariana retired.

Although the singer and songwriter did not attend the show, she posted a video of herself dancing in her room after her first Grammy victory. Grande won the Best Pop Vocal Album for LP 2018 Sweetener. He later wrote in his account that he was delighted to receive the award, despite not going to the ceremony.

According to multiple reports, Alicia Keys will be the host once again and will air live at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, around 8:00 p.m. Grande fans know that his career has not been without ups and downs.

For example, there was the Manchester attack that occurred at his concert, in addition to the death of his ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.



