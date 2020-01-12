Ari Fletcher addresses the comment on her appointment record

%MINIFYHTMLc4c4f9bfc0e9d88b50b9f0e1cdb1097b9% %MINIFYHTMLc4c4f9bfc0e9d88b50b9f0e1cdb1097b10%

It seems that Ari Fletcher got tired of the noise surrounding his most recent relationship and decided to close the comment with a single tweet.

If they didn't know, Ari has recently been linked to Money Bagg Yo. The couple recently made things official on Instagram after keeping things discreet for the most part.

Bagg took another step and claimed Ari Fletcher as his boo during an interview. You can see what Money Bagg said below:

Well, now that people have confirmed this newly minted couple, they also seem to have a lot to say about Ari and her dating history, so she had the following to say in return:

As for Ari's public relations, before dating Money Bagg Yo, Ari was with boxer Gervonta Davis for a while. Ari and Gervonta had an intermittent relationship but difficult to resolve most of the time.

Gervonta was recently trolled by a fan who implied that he missed his old boo Ari, and his response was a bit spicy:

Ari has also been linked to his son's father, G Herbo. But Ari is not the only one who has been in public relations.

Bagg also just left his own public romance with Megan Thee Stallion.