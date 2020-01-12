Apollo Nida publishes rare photos with children, thanks them for & # 39; staying strong & # 39; during his detention in jail

Instagram

The student of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; He takes his Instagram account to share a couple of photos of him with Ayden and Dylan in what appears to be a restaurant.

Apollo Nida He is probably the happiest man on Earth now. Now he can spend time with his children, Ayden and Dylan, after serving his prison sentence, so it is natural for him to share some photos of his departure, as he also expresses his gratitude for the two children forever "staying strong" while I was out in jail.

Both photos seemed to have been taken in a restaurant, with Ayden and Dylan enthusiastically opening some gifts they received from their father. Apollo was seen standing near the children while watching. "I love these two incredibly intelligent young people. Life will only get better for the United States," he wrote in the caption of the first publication. "THANK YOU FOR REMAINING STRONG WHILE DADDY WAS AWAY, I LOVE YOU VERY MUCH."

In the second post, "The true housewives of Atlanta"Alum wrote about her children with her ex-wife Phaedra Parks, "The positive energy that you two have is incredible. I love you."

Apollo was released from prison last summer after serving approximately five years of an eight-year sentence after pleading guilty to laundering $ 2.3 million through stolen checks and other means. After his release in jail, the star spent time in a house halfway in Philadelphia before his official release on November 26 last year.

Last month, Phaedra revealed in an interview that his children spent Thanksgiving together with him and hinted that they also celebrated Christmas together. "The only thing that will be different this year is that the father of my children has been home since he was imprisoned, so I hope he can join us for some of the holidays," he said at the time.

He continued with his Christmas tradition: "My children really don't want anything, so during the Christmas season I really do my best for family and memories and for giving to others and really appreciating what we have as a family."