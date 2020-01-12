Anushka Sharma to play the role of a cricket player on the big screen?



Anushka Sharma is dazzling, talented and immensely adorable and that is what makes everyone's favorite. The actress has proven her worth as an actor over and over again and her presence on the screen effortlessly is something that her fans love to witness. According to the latest reports on Anushka, the actress could soon play a cricket player on the big screen. Yes, you read that right, the wife of the Indian Cricket Team Captain, could have taken some advice from husband Virat Kohli on how to nail his performance.

Well, the reports claim that Anushka will play the role of former Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain, Jhulan Goswani. The report on a leading entertainment portal states that Anushka will head the biopic. The news also said that the filming of the film will take place in the Gardens of Eden, along with other places. If this is true, then the project will surely become one of the most anticipated in a very short time. Fingers crossed!