Anne Hathaway stuns gold at 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards months after the birth of the second child

Nominated for best actress in a limited series or movie made for television, the actress of & # 39; Modern Love & # 39; He makes me return to the spotlight by hitting the red carpet with a sunken dress.

Anne Hathaway She showed her post-baby body at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12), hitting the red carpet for the first time since she became the mother of two.

The "the Miserables"The star was surprised with a bright golden dress with a deep neckline at the awards ceremony in Santa Monica, California, where she served as a presenter and nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her role in"Modern love".

Her appearance marked her return to the spotlight after welcoming her second child with her husband. Adam Schulman End of last year (19).

They still have to comment on the new addition to their family, but they were seen with a child car seat in Connecticut in early December, suggesting that Hathaway had given birth. The newborn joins the older brother Jonathan, three years old.