Anne Hathaway shines in gold at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020

We miss you, Anne Hathaway!

After remaining low for quite some time, the 37-year-old actress finally returned to the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 red carpet, after apparently welcoming her second child with her husband. Adam Shulman.

Hustle The actress caused rumors that she gave birth to her little one in December, and although there are currently no more details available about the couple's small bundle of joy, her newborn joins the older brother Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, 3, whom Hathaway gave birth in 2016.

Now, the Hollywood star celebrates his nomination tonight at the 25th annual Critics & # 39; Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, for his role in Modern love. And he made sure to light up the room with a very bright golden dress that featured a deep neckline and undulating sleeves.

Making her outfit more eye-catching, she opted for a retro-inspired hairstyle and a fresh makeup look that united everything.