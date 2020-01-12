Anger after Iran admits it shot down a plane: all the latest updates | News

Protesters in the capital of Iran, Tehran, have demanded the resignation of the main leaders after the admission of authorities, after days of denials, that Iranian forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people to board.

Ukraine international airlines flight PS752 bound for Kiev, Ukraine It crashed minutes after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Wednesday. It happened hours after Iran launched missile attacks against US forces in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Plus:

Here are all the latest updates from Sunday, January 12:

Trump & # 39; monitoring protests & # 39; in Iran

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, told the Iranians in tweets in English and Farsi that he supports them and is monitoring the demonstrations.

"For the brave and suffering people of Iran: I have been with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to be with you," he tweeted.

"There can be no other massacre of peaceful protesters, or a shutdown of the Internet. The world is watching."

"We closely monitor their protests and their courage inspires us," he said. said.

The Iranian government must allow human rights groups to monitor and report the facts from the ground about the ongoing protests of the Iranian people. There can be no other massacre of peaceful protesters, or an internet shutdown. The world is watching. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Britain's ambassador to Iran was briefly arrested

The United Kingdom confirmed that its ambassador, Rob Macaire, was briefly arrested by Iranian authorities during demonstrations in Tehran. He was accused of "inciting,quot; protesters in front of Amir Kabir University on Saturday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the arrest was a "flagrant violation of international law,quot; and repeated calls for Iran to reduce tensions.

"The Iranian government is at a crossroads," Raab said in a statement. "It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that it entails, or take measures to reduce tensions and take a diplomatic path forward."

The truth about the accident in Iran could not be hidden: Zelenskyy from Ukraine

The findings of Ukrainian experts in Iran meant that the truth about the accident could not be hidden, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a televised speech.

He also said he had agreed with the president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, the beginning of the joint work to decode the black boxes of the Ukrainian plane that was shot down this week. He also urged Ukraine's international partners to join and be persistent until the investigation is completed.

Read the full story here.

Click here to read previous updates