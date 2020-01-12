Andy Dufresne wins again in Punchestown | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLae69b8f94d34f34582e5a1e3397119619% %MINIFYHTMLae69b8f94d34f34582e5a1e33971196110%





Coach Gordon Elliott – won with Andy Dufresne

Andy Dufresne returned to the winning path with a very close success in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle in Punchestown.

The principal owner, JP McManus, went to £ 330,000 to secure the six-year-old boy after he impressed on his only point-to-point, and lived up to his high reputation with enormously impressive displays in his first two openings under Rules for Gordon Elliott in Down Royal and Navan.

He lost his aura of invincibility when he suffered a surprising defeat at Navan Novice Hurdle last month, which had to settle for second place behind Paul Nolan's last exhibition, but was an 8-15 favorite to recover in this degree of two miles Two.

Captain Guinness of Henry de Bromhead was his closest rival in the market and went to the front with a circuit to run, with Andy Dufresne following him in the hands of Mark Walsh.

The couple had him among them going home, and although there was little to choose between them jumping the final flight, Andy Dufresne had enough in the tank and won the battle by three quarters of length.

Anything Will Do was 15 long in the third.