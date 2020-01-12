Amy Schumer tries to be more "patient and kind" to herself in the middle of a hard IVF treatment

Wenn

The actress of & # 39; Trainwreck & # 39; He thanks his fans online for all the love, support and encouragement he received since he opened the difficult in vitro fertilization treatment.

Amy Schumer He went to Instagram on Saturday, January 11, 2020 to update fans about the progress of his IVF treatment.

The "I feel pretty"Star announced that he would undergo an in vitro fertilization treatment on Friday and, the next day, went into more detail with fans about his trip.

Schumer, who received his son Gene in May 2019, posted a photo of herself in the doctor's office, telling her followers that she was going to freeze embryos.

"Thank you ladies and some gentlemen. We hope to freeze embryos," he shared. "I learned to eat salty food later and take Gatorade. Ice in the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises. Be patient and kind to myself and there are so many of us willing to be there for each other."

She added: "Your stories helped me more than you can imagine. I feel incredibly lucky. I really hope this works and keeps me positive. Much love!"

In her original post on Friday, the comedian shared a snap of her bruised belly and revealed that she was receiving the treatment while she and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, were "discovering what to do to give Gene a brother."