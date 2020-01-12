All the ridiculous statistics of the bosses' amazing victory over the Texans in divisional playoffs

The Chiefs stormed from a 24-0 deficit in the first half of Sunday's divisional game to crush the Texans 51-31 and advance to the AFC championship.

In what was once in the direction of a Houston victory, Kansas City met an impressive career in the second quarter and continued to pour it into a record performance.

MORE: NFL full playoff calendar, results

To little surprise, the Chief's momentum change race generated several amazing statistics.

Houston ran to an early double-digit lead, calming the local crowd at Arrowhead Stadium:

The Texans are 5-0 this season when they lead by 14 points or more at any time. This coincides with the biggest deficit of the Chiefs season (Packers 14-0 in Week 8) pic.twitter.com/amzx5Jm9o3 – ESPN statistics and information (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 12, 2020

Only one team in the whole season was left behind by 21 points in the first quarter. The Dolphins Week 1 vs the Ravens (21-0), Miami lost 59-10 pic.twitter.com/OoLOTWHIAq – ESPN statistics and information (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 12, 2020

It took the Chiefs a while to get going. However, once they did, the points arrived in clusters.

With 52 points combined, this is the first half with the highest score in the history of the NFL postseason. The previous record was 49 in the 2009 NFC divisional playoffs (Saints led the Cardinals 35-14). pic.twitter.com/PzWf3aZ4qq – ESPN statistics and information (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 12, 2020

This is already the highest scoring game in the playoffs. With the second half yet to come. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2020

The Chiefs have scored 51 points in the last 32 minutes. – Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 12, 2020

Both the Chiefs and the Texans faced deficits of three possessions on Sunday afternoon:

This is just the third game in NFL history in which both teams have been left behind by 20 in the same game. 1) incipient Baltimore franchise against New York Giants in 1950 (20-0, then 55-20) https://t.co/AgHBfSVC1U 2) The 2011 Patriots lost 21-0 against BUF after 1Q, won 49-21 https://t.co/aFGhqmBvOz – Soccer Perspective (@fbgchase) January 12, 2020

Several Chiefs players also recorded impressive individual performances:

TE Travis Kelce has 10 receptions in the game today, establishing a new postseason franchise brand for catches in a single game. Its 134 receiving yards are the 3rd most in a single postseason game in team history. You need 17 more yards for most receiving yards for a single game in team history. – Head of Communications (@ChiefsPR) January 12, 2020

the #Chiefs They are the first team in NFL history, the regular season or the playoffs, to reach more than 24 points in the first half and be tied or leading at halftime. #ChiefsKingdom The | @Chiefs – NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 12, 2020

Damien Williams joins Travis Kelce with his third TD of the game. The last pair of teammates with 3 TD in the same playoff game were Jerry Rice and Ricky Watters in Super Bowl XXIX. pic.twitter.com/m3jOhIkjp0 – ESPN statistics and information (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 12, 2020

Today is the second time in the Super Bowl era that 2 teammates have scored 3+ TD of scrimmage each in a playoff game. Travis Kelce and Damien Williams join the Jerry Rice and Ricky Watters of the 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX as the only duos who accomplished the feat.@Chiefs The | #ChiefsKingdom – NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 12, 2020

Patrick Mahomes released at least 1 TD for tight, slot, wide and field lineups for the second time in his career. Mahomes is the only QB in the Next Gen Stats era that has done it twice (since 2016). Tight – 2

Slot 1

Width – 1

Backfield – 1#HOUvsKC The | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/FXpIeVjRgR – Next generation statistics (@NextGenStats) January 12, 2020

Hard rest, Texans fans:

Deshaun Watson is the only QB in the Super Bowl era that loses a playoff game despite having more than 300 passing yards, more than 3 TD totals and 0 gifts.#HOUvsKC – NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 12, 2020

I hate when that happens: