All the ridiculous statistics of the bosses' amazing victory over the Texans in divisional playoffs

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2
<pre><pre>All the ridiculous statistics of the bosses' amazing victory over the Texans in divisional playoffs

The Chiefs stormed from a 24-0 deficit in the first half of Sunday's divisional game to crush the Texans 51-31 and advance to the AFC championship.

In what was once in the direction of a Houston victory, Kansas City met an impressive career in the second quarter and continued to pour it into a record performance.

MORE: NFL full playoff calendar, results

To little surprise, the Chief's momentum change race generated several amazing statistics.

Houston ran to an early double-digit lead, calming the local crowd at Arrowhead Stadium:

It took the Chiefs a while to get going. However, once they did, the points arrived in clusters.

Both the Chiefs and the Texans faced deficits of three possessions on Sunday afternoon:

Several Chiefs players also recorded impressive individual performances:

Hard rest, Texans fans:

I hate when that happens:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here