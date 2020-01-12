Alex Borstein gave an iconic speech about carbohydrates at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards

John Salangsang / Shutterstock
Carbohydrates are life and Alex Borstein he knows
The 48-year-old actress will take home the award tonight for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her iconic role in The wonderful Mrs. Maisel.
While his acceptance was moving in thanking two parents and the biggest followers, he also made the audience and audience laugh with one of his anecdotes.
"Wow, I should have urinated. Thanks to Maisel's cast and Maisel's crew, to Amy Sherman-Palladino Y Daniel Palladino. This is a great honor but not a big surprise because I was raised by two of the toughest critics in the world, "Borstein began his speech as he took the stage." One of them is here with me tonight, my father. "
Borstein continued his speech: "My parents could tell me in a single sigh that they loved me, that I was the best since sliced bread, but also that I ate too much bread, that I should stop eating so much bread, that I was starting to look like bread,quot; .
"This is dedicated to you, you are the best critic in the world. You fostered my peculiarities and fed my flames, you made me fun," Borstein continued. "They made me have children, which opened me up and helped me find my heart, which was you. Thank you all."
Borstein is also known for expressing Louis Griffin of Family man and she also appeared in Lizzie McGuire's movie, Catwoman, a million ways to die in the West and more.
The actress was also nominated for a 2020 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has also been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for the outstanding performance of a female actress in a comedy series and the outstanding performance of a set in a comedy series for The wonderful Mrs. Maisel.
