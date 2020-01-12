Alex Borstein gave an iconic speech about carbohydrates at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards

Carbohydrates are life and Alex Borstein he knows

The 48-year-old actress will take home the award tonight for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her iconic role in The wonderful Mrs. Maisel.

While his acceptance was moving in thanking two parents and the biggest followers, he also made the audience and audience laugh with one of his anecdotes.

"Wow, I should have urinated. Thanks to Maisel's cast and Maisel's crew, to Amy Sherman-Palladino Y Daniel Palladino. This is a great honor but not a big surprise because I was raised by two of the toughest critics in the world, "Borstein began his speech as he took the stage." One of them is here with me tonight, my father. "

Borstein continued his speech: "My parents could tell me in a single sigh that they loved me, that I was the best since sliced ​​bread, but also that I ate too much bread, that I should stop eating so much bread, that I was starting to look like bread,quot; .