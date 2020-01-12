Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan sign the next Aanand L Rai movie



Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most successful actors and has consolidated his position in the industry over the years. With so many blockbusters in his name, a line of directors and actors hope to work with Akshay. According to our sources, we hear that Akshay has partnered with rookie Sara Ali Khan for a project. With only two films, Sara has surely drawn a lot of attention for her safe behavior and effortless acting skills.

Not only that, our sources also informed us that the southern superstar Dhanush will also be part of this project that will be led by Aanand L Rai.

With Akshay and Sara teaming up for the first time, we are sure that this project will catch all eyes in no time. Keep watching this space for more information about Bollywood.