Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan sign the next Aanand L Rai movie

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8
<pre><pre>Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan sign the next Aanand L Rai movie


Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most successful actors and has consolidated his position in the industry over the years. With so many blockbusters in his name, a line of directors and actors hope to work with Akshay. According to our sources, we hear that Akshay has partnered with rookie Sara Ali Khan for a project. With only two films, Sara has surely drawn a lot of attention for her safe behavior and effortless acting skills.

Not only that, our sources also informed us that the southern superstar Dhanush will also be part of this project that will be led by Aanand L Rai.

akshay Kumar, Danush and Sara Ali Khan will work together

With Akshay and Sara teaming up for the first time, we are sure that this project will catch all eyes in no time. Keep watching this space for more information about Bollywood.

akshay Kumar, Danush and Sara Ali Khan will work together

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here