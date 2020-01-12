Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan go out for dinner

Bachchans surely know how to manage their busy professional lives along with personal ones. They always strive to find time for each other's big days and not only that, a regular outing with the family once every few days is also natural. Last night we took the fascinating beauty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as they headed to a popular restaurant in the city for their Sunday outing. The trio seemed excited to spend time together at the access point and happily posed for the intermittent cameras that clicked continuously until they entered the restaurant.

Abhishek chose to wear a pair of skinny jeans and a white hoodie printed for the tour, while Aishwarya opted for a completely black outfit. Little Aaradhya, on the other hand, was twinning with her beloved dad and also smiling for the cameras. Check out all the photos from his last outing below.