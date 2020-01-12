According to reports, Elton John knew about Meghan and Harry's departure from the United Kingdom before the queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the world when they suddenly announced that they wanted to leave their high positions in the royal family of the United Kingdom. Rumors had persisted for months about the failure of Meghan and the Prince, in addition to a dispute between Harry and William.

Even with reports of problems in paradise, many followers of the royal family were still surprised to learn that they were finally giving up. Apparently, it was also a shock to the Queen.

Multiple reports have indicated that even Sir Elton John knew that they had withdrawn from the royal family before Queen Elizabeth II. A source who spoke with The Mirror stated that Markle and Harry had been chatting with John almost "every day,quot; before they finally made their announcement.

Elton John turned out to be a very close friend of Princess Diana, so the friendship between him and Harry was natural. According to the new report, Markle and Harry had also been talking to Oprah Winfrey beforehand. The source who spoke with The Mirror added that, for Harry, John was almost like a "maternal figure."

Some media reports and social media users have speculated whether Oprah Winfrey, Elton John or others played a role in their decision to retire from the family. However, the source stated that Meghan and Harry made their decision on their own. John was someone to talk to.

Their sympathetic and understanding ear really helped them express their concerns. A spokesman for the singer and songwriter said that John really felt it was important not to try to influence his decision. The representative told The Mirror that John respects his decision to take control of their lives.

As previously reported, Prince Harry and Meghan released the news of the bomb last week. However, Mail Online reported that not everyone in the UK is happy with their decision to rescue the family.

In a survey they acquired, Mail Online said that most British citizens wanted Harry and Meghan to pay back the $ 3.1 million they spent at Frogmore Cottage. In addition, most respondents thought they treated Queen Elizabeth II badly.



