Aaron Rodgers, the Packers did 4 things against the Seahawks they must do again to annoy the 49ers for the NFC championship

The Packers are heading to their first NFC championship game in five years after delaying the Seahawks 28-23 in Sunday's divisional game. Now, another familiar enemy of the playoffs stands in his way to return to the Super Bowl for the first time in nine years: the 49ers.

San Francisco won its last two playoff games against Green Bay with a very different team. This year's 49ers, the best seeded in the NFC playoffs, defeated the Packers 37-9 in Week 12. The second meeting will also be primetime on Sunday (6:40 pm ET, Fox) in San Francisco. .

At the first meeting on November 24, many things went wrong for Green Bay. San Francisco led 10-0 after the first quarter and 23-0 at halftime. The 49ers enjoyed total domination, doing what they wanted offensively and defensively.

The fact that the Packers beat a formidable opponent of the NFC West as the Seahawks was a good warm-up for the rematch with the 49ers. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (16 of 27, 243 yards, 9.0 yards per attempt, 113.7 qualification) was on the verge of increased bets in the playoffs at Lambeau Field. But he received a lot of help to win his eleventh postseason game in his career.

Based on the team's final statistics against the Seahawks, the Packers need to carry four elements of success if they plan to annoy the 49ers in the NFC championship game.

1. Protect Rodgers at a high level

The Seahawks have a decent pass race led by Jadeveon Clowney, but had little impact on Rodgers in the divisional round, recording only two catches and six hits overall, while the QB operated from a clean pocket for most of the game. When he faced the 49ers in the regular season, Rodgers was under constant pressure, was fired five times and hit 10 more.

That San Francisco pass race is now stronger with the return of Dee Ford. The 49ers fired Kirk Cousis from the Vikings six times on Saturday.

The Packers did well in passing protection against the Seahawks even though right tackle Bryan Bulaga was hit with the flu and needed Jared Veldheer to play in his place on the other side of David Bakhtiari. Bulaga should return rested and ready next week.

Either way, Green Bay will not advance to the Super Bowl without winning another battle in advance.

2. Scheme to open Davante Adams throughout the field

Rodgers' open receiver was indecipherable against the Seahawks, catching 8 of his 11 goals for 160 yards (a Packers postseason record) and 2 touchdowns. The 49ers in week 12 kept Adams, who was less away from his toe injury, 7 trapped for 43 yards and a TD on 12 goals.

Richard Sherman and the 49ers' cornerbacks, except for the span of Ahkello Witherspoon in a 41-yard TD to Stefon Diggs, made life difficult in the talented Viking receivers. Sherman, however, does not travel in hidden coverage. The Packers move Adams, and against the Seahawks, they used unique formations (including three wings closed with Adams) to take him to the correct clashes.

The Packers did not have much more at stake, since their backs and other wide receivers were not factors. The tight end Jimmy Graham, playing out of Adams' work in the field, had one of his best games of the season, but was still only 3 catches for 49 yards on 4 goals.

Rodgers has limited confidence in his other goals, and the 49ers high school is deep enough to contain Adams. That makes it imperative that Green Bay's No. 1 receiver have another effectively explosive game.

3. Constantly convert to the third down

The Packers were 9 of 14 (64.2 percent) in third-chance opportunities against the Seahawks. They set the tone by scoring twice in those situations at the beginning of the game.

Then consider that the Packers were a miserable 1-for-15 against the 49ers in Week 12. Against Seattle and San Francisco, Green Bay had limited success in the race. It became the divisional round because Rodgers maintained the offense mostly "as scheduled,quot; with passes and had time to take the ball to Adams, Graham and, once, Geronimo Allison.

Aaron Rodgers in 3rd Down vs SEA 9/11 121 yards

1 TD, 0 INT

1 sack

The 49ers will do everything possible to win the battles in the first and second down so that Rodgers is not facilitated with manageable third outs. The Packers cannot force the race in the initial casualties, because Aaron Jones is full will not be good for Rodgers.

Jones had only 38 yards in 13 carries against the 49ers. He didn't do much better against the Seahawks (21 carries, 62 yards) despite scoring two short touchdowns. The ball needs to be more in Rodgers' hands to amend an unstable 104-yard pass game at the first meeting.

4. Stop the traditional 49ers race game

Seattle finished with 24 runs for 110 yards against Green Bay, but that number is misleading. Of those yards on the ground, 64 came from Wilson who is scrambling from broken plays. Otherwise, the Packers gave up 46 yards in 17 races, keeping Marshawn Lynch 26 yards in 12 carries with their two TD shorts.

The defense of the race was a big problem for the Packers during the regular season, and they had a break in the divisional round with the exhausted and improvised backfield of the Seahawks. Although they will face a QB that does not run in Jimmy Garoppolo, they will not have another break against the three-headed monster of the 49ers, Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert.

That trio rumbled for 180 yards against a good Viking defense on Saturday. The 49ers ran 22 times for 112 yards in the first meeting against the Packers, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Like the Seahawks with Wilson, much of the 49ers' success in the aerial game with Garoppolo is based on the running game and the game action, the movement and the bad direction created from it. The Packers in the regular season could not stop the race or prevent Garoppolo from hitting great plays on the field to George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.

Rogers beat Wilson, but it will be difficult for him to do the same against Garoppolo the second time, unless Matt LaFleur's offensive coach and his best support staff help him.

The Packers have a great challenge against them since the 49ers compared to the Seahawks are a much better and more complete team. Green Bay cannot afford to be even a little far away in these key areas.