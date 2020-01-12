A TV series "Chucky,quot; is coming to SyfY

The horror television shows seem to have taken a wave of their own and now it seems that Chucky is receiving his own television show.

SyFy ordered a "Chucky,quot; series that revolves around that freckled redhead doll that has the soul of a serial killer, according to Deadline. The announcement was made on Saturday during the presentation of NBCUniversal at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

In Chucky's new television series, after a vintage Chucky doll appears in a suburban yard sale, a small American city is "plunged into chaos when a series of horrific murders begin to expose hypocrisy and secrets. from the city,quot;.

At the same time, enemies and allies of Chucky's past will appear, threatening to expose the truth behind the murders, as well as "the untold origins of the demon doll as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster,quot; .

The series, which will be produced by Universal Content Productions, comes from Chucky The creator / writer of the film franchise Don Mancini and producer David Kirschner.

“The character that Don and David created has terrified the public for more than 30 years. Chucky's longevity and legacy speaks of the creative storytelling and faithful followers that the film series has gathered over the years, "said Chris McCumber, president of Entertainment Networks – USA & Syfy." We are excited to partner again with Nick and UCP in this new Syfy series, and we are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators. "

The project had been in development on the network for more than a year.

"It's been a while that I wanted to bring Chucky to television and Syfy is the perfect network for us, ”said Mancini at the time. "The program will be a new version of the franchise, which will allow us to explore the character of Chucky with a depth that the TV series format offers in a unique way, while remaining true to the original vision that has terrified the public during more than three decades. "

Chucky made his first big screen debut in 1988 with the premiere of "Child’s Play." Since then, the popular doll has launched a popular franchise.

Roommates, are you here for the new series "Chucky,quot;? Let us know!