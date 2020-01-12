50 Cent says that hip-hop culture "is for youth,quot;

During a conversation with reporters from Us magazine earlier in the week, 50 Cent revealed his sincere thoughts about hip-hop culture and whether or not he feels he belongs there. Rapper fans know he hasn't lost a new record in six years.

The 44-year-old rapper told the store that there will be new material on his show, For life, airing on ABC. Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, told reporters on the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association that he planned to release new music over time, but was waiting for the right time.

The Grammy Award winner stated succinctly: "I think hip-hop culture is a youth sport." Jackson told the publication that there were boys who wanted to have the best rap verse when they were over fifty, but according to Get rich or die trying & # 39; artist, they are no longer supposed to be on top.

50 Cent may be right on the money, considering that some of the greatest artists at this time are still between 20 and 30 years old. On the other hand, the same cannot be said of rock music. Nor would it be the first time 50 Cent made similar comments.

After the release of Jay-Z's album, 4:44, 50 Cent turned to his social networks to make fun of the way Jay-Z's album sounded "old." Regardless of his age, Jay's record was still very good on the charts.

Addressing his new series, the Power Alumbre talked about the plot, which involves a man who becomes a lawyer after being jailed for something he did not do.

According to the rapper who became an actor, the story was very important for him, since it was based on a true story, and it is too interesting to say "no." Jackson, referring to his character in For life, He stated that the boy was imprisoned when he was 16 for a violent assault, where he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

As Jackson fans know, he has fostered a very successful career on the small screen in recent years, including his recurring role on Starz. " Power.



