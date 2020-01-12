& # 39; The Irishman & # 39; win big at 2020 Movies for Grownups Awards

%MINIFYHTMLe74796ea7bb113c1428cf8d36e8ccce79% %MINIFYHTMLe74796ea7bb113c1428cf8d36e8ccce710%

Netflix

The Netflix Mafia drama directed by Martin Scorsese has added more trophies to his collection by taking home Best Film and Best Director in the awards ceremony.

Up News Info –

Martin Scorsese & # 39; s "the Irish"has been named Best Film at the 2020 Movies Awards for Adults.

The Mafia drama also earned Scorsese the honor of Best Director at the ceremony on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California, organized by officials of the Journal of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).

Adam Sandler won the title of Best Actor for "Uncut gems","Judy"& # 39; s Renee Zellweger claimed Best Actress for her performance as Judy GarlandY Tom Hanks ("A beautiful day in the neighborhood") Y Laura Dern ("Marriage history") collected praise from secondary actors.

%MINIFYHTMLe74796ea7bb113c1428cf8d36e8ccce711% %MINIFYHTMLe74796ea7bb113c1428cf8d36e8ccce712%

The best screenwriter went to the "Marriage Story" filmmaker Noah Baumbach, Best Ensemble was delivered to the cast of Daniel Craig& # 39; s "Knives outside"Murder Mystery, and the Readers Award & # 39; Choice was awarded to Hanks' movie" Mr. Rogers "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood".

Dramatic comedy "The farewell"It was declared Best Intergenerational Film, by the Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar"Pain and glory"He won the Best Foreign Language Film and the Harriet Tubman Biographical Film"Harriet"He was awarded the best time capsule.

Annette Bening He was also honored with an honor to his career at the AARP Annual Adult Movie Awards, which celebrate movies for fans 50 years or older and was presented by the actor Tony Dance.