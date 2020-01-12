& # 39; Bombshell & # 39; open my eyes to sexual harassment

WENN / Instar

When she talks about her critically acclaimed film, the actress who plays the fictional Fox News producer, Kayla Pospisil, admits that she did not fully realize what sexual harassment was until she read the script.

Up News Info –

Margot Robbie has credited his role in "Bomb"for opening your eyes to sexual harassment in the workplace.

The star plays a young producer of Fox News in the critically acclaimed film, and told the Australian newspaper The Herald Sun that she did not fully realize sexual harassment until she read the script.

"One of the lines that surprised me when I first read the script was that sexual harassment includes any unwanted sexual advances," he said. "I didn't know what sexual harassment was."

The star confessed that "she always thought that physical contact was required to be considered illegal or incorrect," adding that recognizing that the harassment could also be verbal was what led her to join the film.

In the film, Margot plays Kayla Pospisil, a fictional character based on several women who realized their work on Fox News, along with Nicole Kidman Y Charlize Theron, who portray Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kellyrespectively.

"Bombshell" tells the Fox News employees in real life that exposed the sexual harassment of CEO Roger Ailes.