2020 NFL draft order: Updated list of selections for each team after the divisional playoffs

Welcome to the order of the 2020 NFL Draft, Vikings, Ravens and Seahawks. All the losers of the divisional weekend in the NFL playoffs are officially in place, located between Pick Nos. 25 and 28. Well, almost all of them.

The Texans, who lost to the Chiefs on Sunday to end their season, changed their first round of 2020 to the Dolphins in the deal for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. Because Houston would have lost the strength of the tiebreaker to Minnesota despite its identical regular season records, Miami now has the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in addition to the No. 5 pick and the 18th pick (through from Steelers)

The first 20 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, of course, were set at the end of the regular season. The Redskins obtained the general selection number 2 behind the Bengals, who secured the first selection in Week 16. The Pick Nos. 21-24 were established at the end of the wild card playoffs, when the Eagles, Bills, Patriots and Saints cemented their positions.

Based on the results of the division round, the Vikings get the No. 25 selection, while the Seahawks and Ravens get No. 27 and No. 28, respectively.

Below is the official NFL Draft order for the first 28 teams in 2020, which now includes the teams that lost in the division round of the playoffs.

Draft Order of the NFL 2020

Pick No. Equipment Record one) Cincinnati Bengals 2-14 two) Washington Redskins 3-13 3) Detroit Lions 3-12-1 4) New York Giants 4-12 5) Miami Dolphins 5-11 6) Los Angeles Chargers 5-11 7) Carolina Panthers 5-11 8) Arizona Cardinals 5-10-1 9) Jacksonville Jaguars 6-10 10) Cleveland Browns 6-10 eleven) New York Jets 7-9 12) Oakland Raiders 7-9 13) Indianapolis Colts 7-9 14) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-9 fifteen. Denver Broncos 7-9 sixteen. Atlanta Falcons 7-9 17) Dallas Cowboys 8-8 18) Miami Dolphins (via 8-8 Steelers) 19) Oakland Raiders (through 8-8 bears) twenty) Jacksonville Jaguars (via 9-7 Rams) twenty-one) Philadelphia Eagles 9-7 22) Buffalo Bills 10-6 2. 3) New England Patriots 12-4 24) New Orleans Saints 13-3 25) Minnesota Vikings 10-6 26) Miami Dolphins (through 10-6 Texans) 27) Seattle Seahawks 11-5 28) Baltimore crows 14-2

(The teams classified in the Pick Nos. 29-32 are still alive in the NFL playoffs).

In the last simulated draft of the NFL Sporting News for 2020, the Bengals land LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 general pick.

"Offensive coach Zac Taylor needs a franchise passer with Andy Dalton disappearing and Ryan Finley doesn't show much," writes SN Vinnie Iyer. "Burrow has enjoyed a meteoric rise as the fugitive winner of the Heisman Trophy and the best prospect of QB in this class. With 6-3, 215 pounds, he combines his mental and physical strength in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery ".

In No. 2 overall, the Redskins, now led by a new defensive minded coach at Ron Rivera, take the opportunity to land on the Ohio State runner Chase Young.

Because Washington stays with Dwayne Haskins and goes to a QB, and because the other teams against Miami will probably not go to a QB either, the Dolphins in No. 5 in general should choose the remaining QBs, probably Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama or Justin Herbert of Oregon. We have them going with Tua, with Herbert falling before the Chargers.