1917 takes the Star Wars movie from the number one place at the box office

Sam Mendes new World War I movie, 1917, exceeded expectations at the box office with a weekend of $ 36.5 million, which makes it one of the best starts this year so far. The film has surpassed its previous projections, a report by The Hollywood Reporter revealed.

In addition, the media claims that his victory at the box office was facilitated by his victories at the Golden Globe on January 5 for the best film for a drama and the best director, in addition to online communications about the quality of the film.

At the international box office, he earned $ 60.4 million worldwide. Perhaps his greatest feat was to bring down Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from number one, he finally fell to second place in his fourth weekend.

Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerStill, he did very well and is about to join the billion-dollar club. Rise of Skywalker He raised $ 24.2 million abroad and earned a world total of $ 989.6 million. However, critics did not adore him so much, despite receiving a decent reception among the public.

According to 1917On the Wikipedia page, the film revolves around the stories told Mendes by his grandfather, Alfred Mendes. These are two young British soldiers during the First World War who are given the task of delivering a message.

Starring George MacKay, deans Charles Chapman and Mark Strong, the main characters are tasked to reveal that there will be an ambush after the German retreat on the Hindenburg line.

Initially, the project was revealed in the summer of 2018, and MacKay and Chapman joined the film in October, as did the rest of the cast and crew in March 2019.

Reportedly, the film was filmed as a continuous take, similar to the critically acclaimed film of 2014, Birdman: Or the unexpected virtue of ignorance, which won several awards that year, including the best Academy Awards movie.

So far, the film has won several Golden Globes and also received very positive reviews from industry critics, who praised the cinematography, realism, sound design and musical score of the film.



