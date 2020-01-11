YOU. And Tiny Harris fans are confused after another rapper posted this photo with an impressive model

Although Bow Wow might be convinced that he doesn't look like T.I., rapper fans definitely think otherwise after a recent photo of the "Girlfriend,quot; performer was shared on Instagram.

Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, went to the social media platform to publish a new image, in which he could be seen sitting next to an unnamed woman. In the instant, Bow Wow is dressed in a white shirt and light blue pants.

The rapper also combined his outfit with a bow tie, elegant leather shoes in a dark color, and his eyes remained hidden behind the aviator sunglasses.

He seems to have heard comments about him looking exactly like the "Live your life,quot; artist who is married to Tiny Harris, because the post was finally captioned with the words "I DON'T GO TO ADVICE!" emoji

However, despite the informative description of the photo, some Bow Wow followers still thought it was T.I. who was photographed with a sexy woman, and many fans commented on her similar appearance.

An Instagram user commented that when he saw the photograph initially, he even thought that T.I.'s wife, Tiny, would be angry at her husband for being so close to another woman, before realizing she was another rapper.

The person said: “You look like a younger IT. Dude, I thought you were IT for a second! Much respect!! B4 I saw who posted the picture and I thought "Tiny will get mad at TIP when he sees this."

Another commenter stated: “I respect both of you, however, I thought this was a photo of T.I. further."

A follower revealed: “At first I thought this was IT, hahaha, both handsome brothas, so there's nothing wrong with that. Legit moved and thought you were T.I. fam lol. "

Meanwhile, Shad Moss made news recently since, towards the end of December, he shared a publication that said his new phase would begin next year.

In a long message, he declared that he would move on with a different and more aggressive approach to life and warned people not to mess with him.

Bow Wow and T.I. They are excellent to get attention on social networks.



