YOU. And Taraji P. Henson talk about the condition of black actresses in Hollywood – See the clip

YOU. He invited Taraji P. Henson in his podcast expeditiously to talk about the status of black actresses in Hollywood. The woman had some pretty interesting things to say on the subject, and you can find out in the following video.

Ta @tarajiphenson BIG SIS STILL DROP GEMS‼ ️ Here's how hard it is for black actresses in Hollywood. Tune in NOW to listen to the full conversation on #ExpediTIously @applepodcasts @podcastone, "Tip captioned his post.

Someone talked about Taraji and said: "I love one of my favorite actresses in the world," and another follower wrote: "Wow, that's crazy, but it's not surprising either."

Another follower published this: ‘It is sad that we are not respected for our crafts in the same way as our white counterparts and males in general. The white actresses are getting 10 million and more for a single film from left to right, and as she said, we will see them again next year. But black actresses have to work 5 times harder just to get closer to the same! Hell, it's like ccx that also in the book industry! "

Someone else disagrees with what she said and wrote the following message in the comments section: ‘How difficult can it be? They win All I see are black actresses. I feel that some people just don't want to go home after the shame party, they want to stay and be drunk all night 🤷🏾‍♂️ ’

A commenter responded to the previous one with: "yes, your loss if you don't understand,quot;

One of Tip's followers said: "So now they understood what Monique was saying when he told them to boycott Netflix?!"

Tip podcasts have achieved great recognition in the community and people are reviewing them regularly.

Another exciting guest was Mike Tyson not too long ago.

The two men talked and laughed as they discussed some of the best and worst moments of their lives.



