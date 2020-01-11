Without stopping the charge for the Liverpool Premier League title, says Gary Neville | Soccer news





Liverpool has 16 points ahead at the top of the Premier League with 17 games to play

Liverpool moved 16 points at the top of the Premier League after their 1-0 victory at Tottenham and Gary Neville can't see anyone stopping Jurgen Klopp's team while looking for the first league title in 30 years.

Liverpool's march to the Premier League title continued when Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to secure his 20th victory of the season.

The Reds, who have now passed 38 games without a loss in the league, have also taken their points to 61 of 21 games, representing the best start for a campaign of any team in the history of the five major leagues in Europe.

Neville believes that Liverpool's advantage at the top of the league is indisputable while hunting their first Premier League trophy.

"It's a great victory, although they were a bit careless in the second half," Neville told Sky Sports.

"They are outstanding, bright to see and do everything a winning team of the championship should do. I don't see anyone stop them."

"Klopp's records are incidental at this time. The only thing that matters is to lift the Premier League trophy."

"I think the advantage is impregnable." "Klopp will never tell, but his team is playing so well and is in control and they are still growing and improving."

"He won't mind if he loses one or two games, he just wants that trophy. When we asked Pep last year about the records, because City won it before they can probably beat their previous title victories, but for Liverpool it's all about getting that first Premier League title. "

& # 39; Liverpool, the best team in the world & # 39;

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was equally effusive in his praise for the Klopp team, saying they are the best team in the world at the moment.

"They look so comfortable in the games, with a 1-0 lead that they are backed," Carragher said at Sky Sports after the Spurs victory.

"When Klopp arrived, it was from end to end and exciting, they were an exciting team to see, but now they are the best team to see. They always do enough in the games and in the great games that are at their best, though Not today.

"We knew he was a top manager, but I didn't think this team development for several years was possible. To get to this stage, they are the best team in the world."

📊 Liverpool

✅ W20 D1, the best record ever after 21 games in a season in any of the 5 major leagues in Europe

✅ He scored in the club record 30 successive league games (passing 29 in Div 2, 1957-58)

✅ 6th consecutive clean PL sheet: the best club career since Rafa Benítez in 2006 pic.twitter.com/N3JwahwtJt – Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 11, 2020

& # 39; Liverpool making superstars, not buying them & # 39;

Carragher also believes that Klopp deserves credit for Liverpool's rise, saying German's job as a coach is a key element in the club's success.

"It's not that Liverpool is only buying players with this special ability that no one else sees these players."

"Robertson came from Hull, Wijnaldum was relegated to Newcastle, Salah had been to Chelsea, Mane had been in the Premier League … they don't just go to the best clubs in the world and buy the best players."

"It's okay to buy players, but that's what you do with them. Sometimes we forget. Once you have that player, you have to improve it, and Jurgen Klopp probably doesn't get enough credit for that, the job he does as a coach."

"Liverpool is not buying superstars, it is making them."

Statistics: the record race of the relentless reds

Roberto Firmino (R) scored Liverpool's winner in the Spurs

Liverpool won 61 points in the Premier League in 2019-20, the most that any team has recorded after 21 games in a single season in the five major leagues in Europe (assuming 3 points / victory).

Liverpool has accumulated 104 points in its last 38 Premier League games (W33 D5 L0); This is a record total of any team in a period of 38 games in the history of the competition, surpassing stretches of 102 points for Man City (which ends in 2018) and Chelsea (2005).

This is Liverpool's best joint scoring race since the beginning of a season in the history of the top English category, with the Reds also scoring in their first 21 games in 1933-34.

Liverpool have passed 38 Premier League games without a loss (W33 D5); Since his last defeat in the league at Man City in January 2019, Tottenham has lost 16 Premier League games in comparison, including three against the Reds.

Liverpool has maintained six consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since December 2006 (seven).

Liverpool️ Liverpool has become the 3rd team to score in more than 30 consecutive PL games:

55 Arsenal (May 2001 – November 2002)

36 Man Utd (December 2007 – November 2008)

30 Liverpool (March 2019 to date) pic.twitter.com/xRlT5DAr6L – Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 11, 2020

Klopp: There is still a long way to go

Although his team sent more records in Tottenham as they moved one step closer to the Premier League title, Klopp insisted that there is still a long season ahead.

He said: "When someone told me (about the records) I felt nothing to be honest.

"I've been in football for 50 years and if someone told me that would happen, I'd say it wasn't possible. Now it has happened and I don't know exactly what happens to me.

Jurgen Klopp does not get carried away despite the record career of his team

"But it's great, it's exceptional. If that winning streak was easy, many other teams would have done it. But we didn't think about that before the game and someone had to remind me later."

"For the moment, I can say that what we are trying to do is create a base for the rest of the season, and the rest of the season is long."

"Today was difficult, we made it difficult because we didn't finish them."

Mourinho: we deserved more

Meanwhile, Spurs head coach José Mourinho insisted that his team deserved more of the loss to Liverpool.

"I think we deserved a point," said Chief José Mourinho. "That's why I have a good feeling on the part of the boys.

"We are talking about one of the best teams in the world to its fullest potential. We are a team with the difficulties you know. I think we deserved more."

20 – Tottenham has conceded 20 goals in his 13 games with José Mourinho in all competitions, the fastest of his teams has sent 20 goals. In fact, in his first period in England with Chelsea, Mourinho & # 39; s Blues took 44 games to recognize that. Leaky. #TOTLIV – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 11, 2020

"Yesterday we spent half an hour defending the throw-in and lost the game in the service. We have to try to create a buzz to compete with a team as good as them. I think we deserved more. We intensified the pressure more in the second half, we went more aggressive.

"I told you they would win the league when they beat Manchester City three or four months ago. They were lucky: they could have conceded a goal and received a red card for Robertson's challenge."

The Spurs fell to eighth place in the Premier League after the loss to Liverpool

The Reds' full back, Andy Robertson, was perhaps fortunate to remain in the field after catching the Spurs debutant, Japhet Tanganga, with a grand entrance. And Mourinho was quick to point out that it was a much worse offense than he saw Son recently fired against Chelsea.

He also felt bad for Firmino's goal that seemed to come from a serve that should have been awarded to the home team.

"It was our serve from his goal." "From that they score a goal. But I'm the coach of a player, not a

"Referee coach, so I have to be a little upset with them, because yesterday we spent a lot of time working on defensive serves."