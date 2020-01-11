Will Smith quits doing his own stunts due to his age

A B C

The actor of & # 39; Bad Boys & # 39; He says in a new television interview that he has stopped doing his own stunts and now leaves the dangerous jobs for his films to professionals.

Up News Info –

Will Smith Y Martin Lawrence abandoned plans to complete all the stunt work in the new "Bad guys"movie after realizing that they were no match for action professionals.

Comedy friends have gathered for "Bad Boys for Life"The expected third and final film of the police friends franchise, which began in 1995 and continued with the 2003 sequel."Bad boys ii".

Smith, 51, initially wanted the duo to take on most of the possible action work, just like in the old days, but it didn't take long for the stars to admit that they were no longer made for the physical cost of the trick. . scenes

"The big change for us (from previous movies) was probably the amount of stunt work," Will shared in a joint interview at the US breakfast program. "Good morning america".

"When I started, I thought: & # 39; We do all the stunts, we do everything, each one of these Bad Boys, 25 years later, all the stunts! & # 39; Then, as, probably three days later, I looked at ( Lawrence) and I said: & # 39; Hey, what are you thinking? & # 39; "

"He said: & # 39; Yes, we should probably let the specialists earn money (sic)! & # 39;"

Lawrence, 54, acknowledges that his larger body is partly guilty of his lack of fitness, but jokes that saying weight gain was all to prepare to repeat his role as veteran Miami Police Department detective Marcus Burnett , who becomes a grandfather in the new movie.

"I am much heavier (compared to previous deliveries)," he said. "I gained a little more weight (sic), but it's because of the role …! Method of acting!"

Smith, who plays his screen mate, Detective Mike Lowrey, joked: "I thought, & # 39; Oh, Martin is really interested in this character! & # 39;"

<br />

"Bad Boys for Life" opens in theaters next week.