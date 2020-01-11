Where they are now: Do you remember Hazel London from Bella Noche? We caught her to see where she is now and if she still appears in the popular nightclub.

%MINIFYHTML635e771e96bbd103373751ba385f6b7e9% %MINIFYHTML635e771e96bbd103373751ba385f6b7e10%

WhereTheyAtNow: Before officially entering 2020, Black Twitter was going down the memory lane and reliving some of the most classic moments of the decade. One of those moments was Hazel London's memorable interview outside the Bella Noche nightclub in Baton Rouge.

It's been almost 5 years since Hazel London went viral for her classic Bella Noche interview, and there is no doubt that the interview was one of the many classic viral moments.

I met Hazel to see what life was like for her after she went viral after that interview. If he ever reappeared on Bella Noche after that shooting, his friendship with his friend Jerhonda Henderson and much more.

Look what he had to say next:

Q: Many people know him from the 2015 Bella Noche viral news interview. What were his initial thoughts when he awoke instantly from that news interview?

A: The number of people who saw me in the interview was more than I thought would be possible because I didn't think it had gone viral. Well, it was really fun for me, because the night of the interview I had been drinking and the next morning it was as if you were on the Internet and I thought why it happened, so I really didn't believe it. I saw him the next day alone.

I'm still myself, I didn't do anything different from being just me, because only a few people approached me and some people only knew it was me if I opened my mouth and said something.

Q: Have you received incredible opportunities because of your viral moment?

A: I'm not going to say amazing because the only people trying to make opportunities happen are some local people here in Baton Rouge. It was not like great opportunities for my face and my name to come to light. He was willing to travel to places to see what other opportunities might have existed.

Q: What happened to your friend Jerhonda Henderson? Are you still great today?

A: From now on I will say that my friend and I are still talking today, but we are not as close as when the interview went viral. Since she and I were my best friends, we have known each other for more than 13 years. Over the years we have gone in different directions doing different things in our lives. We still go to the same places, so when we meet and still talk.

Q: Have you ever returned to Bella Noche after the shooting?

A: Of course yes! When I said that Bella Noche was like the only club we celebrated. He was the only one despite the fact that there were other clubs to celebrate. But it was the only club that appeared in Baton Rouge at that time because that is the only place we went if we wanted to have a good time.

Q: Years have passed, and many people still talk about your interview. Many people have recreated that viral moment for Halloween and other occasions. What do you think about people who recreate your viral moment?

A: Many people still come to me and want to take pictures with me and when I'm in different places and people from the state they look at me and say, "Are you that girl in that video?" "Then they will say," Well, if you can't go to Bella Noche if you could go to the video. "I'll laugh and,quot; yes, that's me. "

All the people who recreated the video from YouTube videos and iPhone heads made me feel special. I was thinking like Hazel, maybe you're a famous girl. Then, when people started telling me about Halloween costumes, I said they took the cake, I was so surprised by them. It made me feel like damn Hazel, really someone, girl, made me feel special that people still liked the video and wanted to make me their Halloween costumes and for those who had just posted it on their pages and who quoted my date.

Q: What would you like people to know about Hazel London that they didn't know before?

A: I am a very free spirit person. I am grounded. I love to have fun, I enjoy my life to the fullest. I say what I think, I say the first thing that comes to mind. It's just me, and I keep it 100% real, I don't pretend it for anyone. People who know me and don't know me will tell you these things about me without asking questions.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94