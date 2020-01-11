When is the 2020 College Football Playoff Championship? Date, time, television channel, location of the NCAA title game

%MINIFYHTMLb8ac83edaaae17666d4e4ef1071650e29% %MINIFYHTMLb8ac83edaaae17666d4e4ef1071650e210%

There is only one contest left in the 2019 college football season, the last game before the 2020 campaign begins in almost eight months from now.

The No. 1 LSU faces No. 3 Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff championship game. It is a battle of tigers that has two lists full of stars, especially in Joe Madriguera of LSU – winner of the Heisman trophy and Sporting News player of the year – and Clemson Trevor Lawrence, second year phenomenon and winner of 25 consecutive games as headline.

There is much more to the game that will take place in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, however: The clash of head coaches Ed Orgeron and Dabo Swinney, the battle of wits between Steve Ensminger of LSU and Joe Brady and Clemson Brent Venables and the Perspective of a historic victory for any team.

LSU made the title game after a completely dominant performance over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, one that saw Burrow, set a record eight touchdowns in a football game in the Tigers' victory 63-28. A victory on Monday would complete a dream season in which they win seven games against the top 10 opponent in New Orleans, nothing less.

Clemson's postseason road in the title game was a bit more precarious: The Tigers achieved a hard-fought and controversial victory over the No. 2 Ohio State at the Fiesta Bowl. A victory for Swinney & # 39; s Tigers would be the second consecutive row of the program and the first repetition since Alabama in 2011-12. It would also be the thirtieth consecutive victory of the Tigers, the second longest in college football this millennium.

All these stories, and more, are a compelling final piece for the 2019 college football puzzle. With that, Sporting News has you covered on how to watch the latest and greatest game of the season:

When is the 2020 college football championship game?

Date: Monday, January 13

Monday, January 13 Time: 8 p.m. ET

The 2020 College Football Playoff championship game will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, January 13.

What channel is the college football championship on?

The championship game will be broadcast on ESPN and can be broadcast on WatchESPN. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will serve as play-by-play and analysts, respectively, while Maria Taylor and Tom Rinaldi will work on the sidelines. ESPN will continue to implement its megacast of the game, which includes:

Coaches movie theater (ESPNU)

(ESPNU) Command center (ESPNEWS)

(ESPNEWS) Data center (Goal line)

(Goal line) Hometown radio (ACC network, SEC network)

(ACC network, SEC network) Game sounds (ESPN classic)

(ESPN classic) Refcast (ESPN application)

(ESPN application) Skycast (ESPN application)

(ESPN application) All-22 (ESPN application)

(ESPN application) Techcast (ESPN application)

Where is the PPC 2020 championship game?

The second phase college football championship will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, the first time he has hosted a game for the national title since 2012. Interestingly, LSU has played for the national title every Once the championship game has been in New Orleans. They won the 2004 and 2008 BCS championship games against Oklahoma and Ohio State, respectively, before losing the 2012 game in a rematch to the West Division enemy of SEC Alabama.

CFP part-time show 2020 artists

The half-title show of the second phase Soccer School game will consist of performances by the respective school music bands, as well as recognition of the best 11 players in the history of college football, a PPC representative said to Sporting News.

That said, the CFP title game will feature several artists that will head AT,amp;T Playoff Playlist Live during the game's weekend of the pregame title: H.E.R., Nas and the MAX recording artist will be the leading artists on Saturday; Meghan Trainor, Bastille and Rolling Stone will perform on Sunday; and Tim McGraw and Judah & the Lion will perform on Monday.

Lauren Daigle will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner,quot; before the start.

Who won the national championship in 2018?

Clemson won the 2018 national championship for the demolition of Alabama at the 2019 Playoffs Soccer School national championship in Santa Clara, California. The Tigers won 44-16, the worst loss ever delivered to Nick Saban's red tide team. LSU, meanwhile, has not played for a national title since the 2012 BCS championship game: a 21-0 loss to Alabama. The last LSU title came in the 2008 BCS championship game, when he beat Ohio State 38-24.