What legacy does Sultan Qaboos leave for Oman? The | Middle East

Oman is mourning the death of a man who transformed the nation.

Oman Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, who He had been ill for some time, he died on Saturday at the age of 79.

Over the course of 50 years, he turned a poor country in the Arabian Peninsula into a modern state, which remained diplomatically neutral in a region divided by conflict.

The successor of Sultan Qaboos took an oath a few hours after the announcement of the death.

How will Haitham bin Tariq build his cousin's legacy?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Houchang Hassan-Yari – Professor of International Relations and Security Affairs at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman

Luciano Zaccara – Assistant Professor of Gulf Policy at the Gulf Studies Center of the University of Qatar

Guy Burton – Assistant Professor of International Affairs at Vesalius College

Source: Al Jazeera News