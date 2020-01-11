What channel is Ravens vs. Titans today? Time, TV schedule for the NFL divisional playoff game

%MINIFYHTML8d3a2f85c8632c68b6c7592f3af9cbdd9% %MINIFYHTML8d3a2f85c8632c68b6c7592f3af9cbdd10%

The NFL playoff calendar for 2020 brings a unique set of national television broadcasts, with three networks and associated television channels that feature four games over the course of two days in the divisional round. Ravens vs. today's game Titans in Baltimore, scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET, will be displayed on CBS.

The Ravens, who took first place in the AFC and enjoyed a first-round goodbye last week while the Titans got their anger over the Patriots, led the NFL with 3,296 yards on the ground in the regular season, mostly by a team in a single season in the history of the NFL. Tennessee, however, ranked third in the league with 2,223 yards on the ground in 2019, led by NFL leader Derrick Henry, who ran for 1,540 yards this season.

This is the fourth time that the team with the biggest ground offense meets the team with the best runner in the league in the postseason in the Super Bowl era. In each of the matches, the team with the league leader has won.

That would be a big surprise, of course, considering that the Ravens are the local 10-point favorites over the Titans. Driven by the Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year at quarterback Lamar Jackson, Baltimore easily led the league with 33.2 points per game this season and has a record of 12 players named for the Pro Bowl.

Below is all the information you need to see Ravens vs.. Titans on Saturday night, including the TV channel and start time.

What channel is Ravens vs. Titans today?

TV channel (national) : CBS

: CBS TV Channel (Baltimore) : WJZ

: WJZ TV Channel (Nashville) : WTVF

: WTVF Live broadcast: Yahoo! The | DAZN (in CA)

For those who can't see Ravens vs. Titans on television and want to find the game on the radio, the Tennessee call can be heard on Sirius channel 82 and XM channel 226, and the Baltimore call can be heard on Sirius channel 83 and Channel XM 225.

For those who can't see Ravens vs. Titans on television and want to find the game on the radio, the Tennessee call can be heard on Sirius channel 82 and XM channel 226, and the Baltimore call can be heard on Sirius channel 83 and Channel XM 225.

What time does Ravens vs. Titans?

Date : Saturday, January 11

: Saturday, January 11 Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Both in our anti-propagation elections and in our direct predictions for the divisional round of the playoffs, Sporting News is projecting a Ravens victory over the Titans. Below are the explanations.

Against the spread: the Titans 'game plan is obvious: execute Derrick Henry as hard and as possible to wear down the Ravens' defense, finish the units, work the clock and keep Lamar Jackson off the field. The problem is that the Ravens are able to change that script with Jackson and Mark Ingram to limit opportunities for Henry and Ryan Tannehill. Jackson will force the Titans into awkward situations with his career. The Baltimore offensive line will win the battle against the Tennessee front to facilitate everything, including field shots to wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews.

The Ravens will contain Henry and force Tannehill to throw more one-dimensionally than he would like against a deep secondary, inside and out. The Ravens, who will protect both their QB and the ball, have dominated too much through 12 consecutive wins to stumble at home against the No. 6 seed.

Pick: The Ravens win 30-17 and cover the spread.

Directly: This is an unstoppable race force against the most unstoppable race force the NFL has seen. Yes, the Titans are benefiting from the fact that Derrick Henry is finally being supported by a legitimate air strike, so Tennessee ended the regular season with the third best ground offensive in the league and used it to annoy New England in the wildcard. round. But the Ravens, who scored at least 40 points in five different games this season, led the league with 3,296 yards on the ground and beat the 1978 Patriots (3,165) by the most yards per team in a single season in history. of the NFL.

With all due respect to Ryan Tannehill, who led the classification of NFL passers this season, the key to this game is related to the other quarterback. Keep in mind that Lamar Jackson, who easily broke a season's QB racing record for Michael Vick, also led the league with 36 touchdown passes. The future MVP and the dangerous weapons that surround it form a nightmare showdown for any team, and although Tennessee's defense is respectable, it will not live up to Baltimore.

Pick: Crows 30, Titans 17

NFL playoff calendar: divisional round

Below is the full NFL division playoff calendar for 2020, complete with television channels and live streaming links.

Saturday, January 11

Match Start time television channel Live broadcast Vikings at 49ers 4:35 p.m. ET NBC Yahoo! Titans in the crows 8:15 p.m. ET CBS Yahoo!

