What channel are the 49ers vs. today? Vikings? Time, TV schedule for the NFL divisional playoff game

The NFL playoff calendar for 2020 brings a unique set of national television broadcasts, with three networks and associated television channels that feature four games over the course of two days in the divisional round. Today's game 49ers vs. Vikings in San Francisco, scheduled to start at 4:35 p.m. ET on Saturday, will be shown on NBC.

Minnesota came to this game with its unlikely wild card victory in New Orleans, driven by the dominance of runner Dalvin Cook and the game of quarterback Kirk Cousins. If the Vikings bothered the 49ers as losers of seven points in the divisional playoffs, and if the Titans did the same with the Ravens on Saturday night, Minnesota and Tennessee would become the first pair of No. 6 seeds to reach the conference championship round since 2010.

49ers teams against the Vikings:

Against the spread | Direct predictions

To accomplish that against the best-seeded 49ers, the Vikings will probably need another great game of Cook, which ended with 130 yards of scrimmage (94 running, 36 receiving) and two touchdowns in their postseason debut last week. If Cook records at least 125 yards of scrimmage and two touchdowns on Saturday, he would become the first player with at least 125 yards of scrimmage and two touchdowns in each of his first two postseason games in NFL history.

He and the Vikings will have their hands busy against a 49ers resurgent team that won the NFC West this season for the first time since 2012. San Francisco is driven by a handful of stars, both on the field and on the bench, which allowed Los 49ers will dominate the NFL Sporting News awards for 2019. The team has Return Player of the Year at quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Rookie of the Year on defensive end Nick Bosa, Coach of the Year at Kyle Shanahan and the Coordinator of the Year in defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Below is all the information you need to see 49ers vs.. Vikings on NBC, including the television channel and start time.

MORE: Complete betting preview for 49ers vs. Vikings

What channel are the 49ers vs. today? Vikings?

TV channel (national) : NBC

: NBC TV channel (San Francisco) : KNTV

: KNTV TV channel (Minneapolis) : KARE

: KARE Live broadcast: Yahoo! The | DAZN (in CA)

Sunday's game 49ers vs. Vikings on NBC will be summoned by the network's "Sunday Night Football,quot; team. That means Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call. Michelle Tafoya will report from the background, and NBC NFL rules analyst Terry McAulay will explain the arbitration decisions.

For those who can't see 49ers vs. Vikings on television and want to find the game on the radio, the Minnesota call can be heard on Sirius channel 82 and XM channel 226, and the San Francisco call can be heard on Sirius channel 83 and channel XM 225

MORE: Watch all NFL and RedZone games in DAZN (Canada only)

What time does 49ers vs. Vikings?

Date : Saturday, January 11

: Saturday, January 11 Start time: 4:35 p.m. ET

Both in our elections against the spread and in our direct predictions for the divisional round of the playoffs, Sporting News is projecting a 49ers victory over the Vikings. Below are the explanations.

Against the spread: the Vikings have been a sandy road team throughout the season, but their annoyance for the overtime of the Saints marked their first victory over a winning team. The 49ers present a more explosive and versatile offense and a defense that is good at all levels. Minnesota will have great success in San Francisco with much more Dalvin Cook. But the last seven of the Niners are strong, deep and now healthier in coverage, and operate behind a relentless pass race.

Kirk Cousins ​​will not be able to hit on the big pass that the Vikings need, and Jimmy Garoppolo, helped by many wrinkles involving his backs, receivers and tight end George Kittle, will have more success throwing down the field. The 49ers will give the Vikings multiple looks with speed and speed, keeping Garoppolo primarily clean. Their close experience and great game and the advantage of playing at home will be worth it as they take control in the second half.

Selection: the 49ers win 28-20 and cover the spread.

Directly: the Vikings ran over the saints on their way to the divisional round, both literally and figuratively. The hurried attack of the area led by a healthy Dalvin Cook was too much for a battered defense of New Orleans, and San Francisco, although supposedly in full health, will have similar problems. The problem for the Vikings is that the ground attack of the 49ers zone is even better.

In New Orleans, Minnesota's stingy defense was able to focus on Michael Thomas's containment and take advantage of the critical mistakes of the Saints. However, in San Francisco, Mike Zimmer's crew will have their hands occupied against a more diverse and complete attack. With a trio of talented runners, the best tight end of the NFL in George Kittle, a deep receiving body led by the revelation star Deebo Samuel and an intelligent and smooth distributor in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers are a bit more loaded That an impressive (and remarkably healthy) Viking team.

Selection: 49ers 27, Vikings 20

MORE: Playoff Predictions through Super Bowl 54

NFL playoff calendar: divisional round

Below is the full NFL division playoff calendar for 2020, complete with television channels and live streaming links.

Saturday, January 11

Match Start time television channel Live broadcast Vikings at 49ers 4:35 p.m. ET NBC Yahoo! Titans in the crows 8:15 p.m. ET CBS Yahoo!

Sunday, January 12