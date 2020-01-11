Warwick review: Two For Gold and Mossy Fen claim awards | Racing news





Two For Gold (right) only prevails in Warwick

A review of the rest of Warwick's action, where Two For Gold ran out of a brave winner of the pursuit of Hampton Novices from the finalist of McCoy Contractors 2020 Construction News-Awards.

Two For Gold (3/1) had company in the early stages, since Roll Again made sure the pace was honest all the time and the favorite Highest Sun was not able to handle the frantic gallop, presenting a full late show of jumps mistakes

Not so, Two For Gold, who continued jumping with poise and another aggressive jump in the 13th fence, saw him move forward when, one by one, his rivals began working behind.

The only exception was Hole The Note, who sailed silently through containment and still seemed to have a lot in the tank when he got into the lead when the last one jumped.

However, Two For Gold continued to answer each call and when he and Hold The Note jumped the final fence together, it was the charge of Kim Bailey who found more in the shoot, prevailing in a pulsating end under an energetic trip from Bajo.

Bailey said: "He has always been very hard and is a fantastic jumper, but I thought he was not so fast."

"I am absolutely excited because the owners have been with me for a long time. They had The Rainbow Hunter who ran in the Grand National. Dermot Clancy was one of the main people and unfortunately he died before Christmas.

"I'd like to see how he gets out of the race. He'll stay further. There is a decent chase for disabled people in him and a decent chase for rookies in him. The owners would love to go to Cheltenham with him, but I'm not I'm going to mention that yet. "

Mossy Fen beat his rivals to win the obstacle of the novices of Ballymore Leamington in Warwick.

Coached by Nigel Twiston-Davies, he had to settle for fourth place behind fellow Redford Road in Cheltenham last time, but before that he had been very impressive in Aintree.

The victory seemed unlikely to become straight in this second-degree event when Dan Blue's Shan Blue kicked, chased by Decor Irelandis.

When the passage of Shan Blue began to shorten after the penultimate, it was the Irish mugger Decor Irelandis who hit the front and seemed ready for victory.

But Sam Twiston-Davies saw a breakthrough as he approached the final flight at Mossy Fen (7-2), landed and claimed the leader in the last 100 yards to win by three quarters of length.

Carl Llewellyn, the assistant coach, said: "He fought. He will be a hunter. He stayed well and Sam gave him a great ride. He's a good horse and he's tough."

"The owners are from Liverpool, so they may want to go to Aintree, the first three-mile grade for newbies. They have many horses with us."

"They have been with us for a year and a half and have recently run a god with horses like Riders in the storm."

The winning driver added: "Things did not go well last time, but I would like to see him on a better terrain for three miles; that is probably the dream."

"His future is chasing. You can see that he has the size and scope. He was more childish than he probably has been so far."

"It jumps a little to the right, which doesn't bother me. It's very green, but it has a great attitude and it's a pleasure to ride it."

Harry Senior retired late after landing his rider on the way to the start.

Joke Dancer (100-30) laughed for the last time by capitalizing on a last-minute mistake by Rough Night to take the disability chase of the Edward Courage Cup of Project Management Services Oxford Ltd.

Rider Danny Cook took advantage of the mistake to send Sue Smith's seven-year-old boy to score for eight lengths of the lifelong leader.

Cook said: "He was getting under me going to the last one, but it didn't bother me and when we jumped the last one I opened it and I was surprised how well he picked it up.

"He has gained more than two miles and is three miles away. He is going the right way and is getting his confidence."

"I was happy with your jump today. It was good."

Megalodon (14-1) was finally good in his fourth opening after wind surgery with a close success in the Handicap Hurdle obstacle of Join Racing TV Now.

Paul Henderson revealed that the seven-year-old boy needed his first two return races and had back problems in the third, but showed his true colors by holding Twycross Warrior by the neck in the hands of Paddy Brennan.

"It's a difficult horse to get in shape because it does everything very easily. He had a wind operation, after which he had eight weeks jogging along the road and suddenly he was miles away from the other horses," Henderson said.

"It took us time to get to know him, but we believe we now have the key for him to do a much stronger job."

"If I can take it to a 0-100, it would be ideal. Hopefully it will progress. Last time at Sandown we discovered that he had back problems after needing his first two races."