Varun Dhawan distributes roses to his fans at Mumbai airport

Varun Dhawan is a Bollywood star that everyone loves to love. The actor seems to share a special bond with his fans that not many in the industry possess. In the past, Varun has often gone out of his way for the sake of his fans and people have been more than grateful for that attitude. Last night, Varun made another gesture that showed why he is so loved by the masses.

Varun has been busy with the Street Dancer 3D promotions in which he stars along with Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva. The actor returned from the promotions to Mumbai last night and left the airport with a bouquet of flowers in his hand. As soon as he left, he was surrounded by fans as they wanted to selfie with the superstar. Not only, he forced his admirers with photos, but each of them also received a rose from the bouquet in his hand. Now that is cute, isn't it?

In addition to Street Dancer 3D, Varun also has Coolie No.1 in a row this year. Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No.1 also stars Sara Ali Khan at the helm.

Check out the images below.