USA UU. Versus Iran: Tension over air waves | US climbing UU. And Iran

%MINIFYHTML1cd138278bae19806c1c5df3cca3b4439% %MINIFYHTML1cd138278bae19806c1c5df3cca3b44310%

In this episode of The listening post: The media in the United States and Iran are very different, but when it comes to war, they stumble similarly. In addition, the collective media in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro.

United States versus Iran: covering the murder of Soleimani

A little over a week ago, most Americans had never heard of the name Qassem Soleimani. Now, Iran’s top military leader, killed in a United States drone attack, has been chosen as the "bad number one in the world."

And that is not Donald Trump speaking; Those are the words of the American news network CNBC.

%MINIFYHTML1cd138278bae19806c1c5df3cca3b44311% %MINIFYHTML1cd138278bae19806c1c5df3cca3b44312%

This story, and part of the coverage that comes out of Washington, dates back to 2003, the Iraq war. Too much air time given to hawks that prowl the news studios. There is not enough scrutiny of their motives, or the legality of a possible war.

Meanwhile, in Iran, the murder of Soleimani has given the country's leaders an opportunity for historical messaging that is now resonating in the media controlled by the government there, as well as in the streets.

Taxpayers:

Eskandar Sadeghi-Boroujerdi – Teacher, goldsmiths

Holly Dagres – Non-resident Fellow, Atlantic Council

Pouya Alimagham – Historian, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Document, mobilize, amplify: media activists in the favelas of Rio

You may see favelas as the Brazilian media; and many international media have represented them as communities without law, virtual zones prohibited for the police, where the only realistic solution is a demonstration of security force.

That representation plays well for two politicians in particular, President Jair Bolsonaro and the governor of Rio, Wilson Witzel, who have given the police more authority to use lethal force in the favelas.

However, there is an alternative narrative in the media from the favelas, which arose from community journalistic groups. They use video images, published on social networks, to document police violence and security abuses to counter the dominant narrative in one of the most important stories in Brazil.

Listening postTariq Nafi reports on two of those groups, Papo Reto and Maré Veevee, and the work they do.

Taxpayers:

Thaina de Medeiros – Papo Challenge Media Collective

Naldinho Lourenco – Mare Vive Media Collective

Vinicius Donola – Journalist, former special correspondent, Record TV

Renata Souza – Deputy, Legislature of the State of Rio

Source: Al Jazeera