Ukrainian plane shot down by human error, Iran says: live updates

Iran blames "disastrous error,quot; for the demolition of flight 752.
After maintaining for days that there was no evidence that one of its missiles had reached a Boeing 737-800 minutes after it took off from Tehran on Wednesday with 176 people on board, Iran admitted early Saturday that its army had shot down the plane from passengers by mistake.
The military blamed human error. In a statement, he said that Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 had taken an abrupt and unexpected turn that brought him closer to a sensitive military base. Hours later, however, an Iranian official rejected that claim.
"The plane was flying in its normal direction without any mistake and everyone was doing their job properly," said General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the airspace unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, during a televised press conference on Saturday at night. "If there was an error, it was made by one of our members."
In a post on Twitter, Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohamad Javad Zarif, apologized, but also seemed to blame the American "adventurer,quot; for the tragedy, writing: "The human error at the time of the crisis caused by the American adventurer led to the disaster."
President Hassan Rouhani said on twitter that Iran "deeply regrets this disastrous mistake."
In a statement cited by the semi-official Fars News Agency, the president offered his condolences to the families of the victims and said that "the terrible catastrophe should be thoroughly investigated,quot; and those responsible would be prosecuted.
But given the possibility of US military attacks against Iran on Wednesday, Rouhani added, the armed forces made a "human mistake."
"This painful incident is not something we can easily overcome," he added, and said it was imperative to correct deficiencies in the country's defense mechanisms.
Fury in the streets while thousands gather in Tehran.
The Iranians expressed fury towards their government after Tehran's admission, and thousands of people arrived at the main squares around the city on Saturday afternoon. Meetings organized on social networks to mourn the victims of the accident quickly turned into furious protests against government actions.
"Death to liars!" And "Death to the dictator!" People sang, according to the videos published on social networks. "You are not ashamed," several young people shouted, while the crowd joined in a choir, another video was shown.
The country's elite security force was not spared. In universities, the crowds called the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps "incompetent,quot; and "the shame of the people."
But as the protests spread through the capital and other cities, the anger of the public seemed to find a clear goal: Ayatollah Khamenei, the country's supreme leader and his commander in chief.
In Tehran, the video posted on social networks showed that protesters demanded that Khamenei resign, pushing his fists in the air and shouting: “Khamenei is a murderer! His regime is obsolete!
Protests turned violent in Tehran with riot police using tear gas and opening water cannons to the crowd, videos showed.
Even conservatives and government supporters accused authorities on social networks of initially deceiving the public about what the plane had shot down, whose passengers included many young Iranians who were heading to Canada to study graduates.
The semi-official Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, published a harsh comment condemning the leaders of Iran, saying that "its defects have made this tragedy twice as bitter."
"It is essential that those who hid the truth from the public during the last 72 hours are accountable, we cannot let it go," he said.
“The people, the media, the political and military officials who made comments in the last 72 hours should be investigated. If they knew the truth and deliberately talked about falsehood or for some reason they tried to hide it, they must be prosecuted, regardless of their position. "
Siamak Ghaesmi, an economist based in Tehran, addressed the country's leaders in an Instagram post: "I don't know what to do with my anger and pain." I am thinking of all the "human errors,quot; in these years that were never revealed because there was no international pressure. I am thinking about the little trust that was broken. I am thinking of the innocent lives lost by confronting and being stubborn with the world. What have you done with us?
Mohamad Saeed Ahadian, a conservative analyst in Iran, said on Twitter: “There are two important problems with the Ukrainian Airlines problem. One is shooting at a plane and two shooting at public confidence. The former may be justified, but the latter is an error without any justification. ”
Some social media posts used the term "severe revenge," which Iran's leaders had promised to inflict on the United States for the murder of Division General Qassim Suleimani, a commander of the Revolutionary Guard; an Iraqi militia leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis; and others when they left the airport in Baghdad. The assassination of the general provoked shocks throughout the Middle East and provoked requests for revenge in Iran, as well as a vote by the Parliament of Iraq to expel US troops from that country.
Mojtaba Fathi, an Iranian journalist, wrote on Twitter: "They were supposed to take revenge on the United States, not the people."
Britain condemns the arrest of the ambassador in Tehran.
The British ambassador to Iran was briefly detained by the authorities in Tehran when protests broke out across the country, a measure denounced by Britain as a "flagrant violation of international law."
The ambassador, Rob Macaire, was held for a few hours after being picked up during a demonstration at Amir Kabir University, one of the great protest sites in Tehran, according to Tasnim, an official Iranian news agency.
Tasnim said Mr. Macaire was arrested for "getting involved in causing suspicious acts," a claim that was immediately disputed by British officials.
"The arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without foundation or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement. The Iranian government, he added, was at a crossroads.
"It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that it entails, or take measures to reduce tensions and participate in a diplomatic path forward," Raab said.
Iranian authorities plan to convene Mr. Macaire for questioning on Sunday, Tasnim said.
The leader of Ukraine praises his researchers for discovering the truth.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the 45-member Ukrainian research team that arrived in Iran this week for helping to bring out the circumstances of the disaster.
"Their high professionalism and speed and the preliminary evidence they found in Tehran have not allowed the truth to be hidden," Zelensky said in A video address on Saturday.
In the speech, Zelensky said that Ukraine had received important information from the United States and Britain, but asked the international community to be "persistent until all the circumstances of the accident are identified."
He promised that "the guilty will be punished,quot; and that the bodies of Ukrainians killed in the accident would be returned immediately.
Earlier, in a Facebook post, Zelensky said that Kiev "would insist on a total admission of guilt,quot; from Iran. Zelensky had been criticized internally this week for refusing to publicly blame Iran for the disaster, even as the United States, Canada and Britain did.
The main Ukrainian researcher said that Iran had few options other than allowing its team access to the site because the International Civil Aviation Organization would have closed Iranian airspace had it not done so.
"As we saw it, Iran had to face the reality that there is no way out of this," he said.
But Danilov said the Iranian authorities had complicated the investigation by scraping off the remains in piles instead of photographing and mapping the coordinates. Above all, he said, they had acted "inappropriately."
"When a catastrophe occurs, everything is supposed to remain in place," Danilov said. “Each element is described, each element is photographed, each element is fixed in terms of its location and coordinates. To our great regret, this was not done. "
Trump and Pompeo send messages to Tehran on Twitter.
The Trump administration remained relatively quiet for hours over Iran's admission and the tumultuous consequences. But by Saturday afternoon, both President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had intervened on Twitter.
"There can be no other massacre of peaceful protesters, or an internet shutdown," Trump wrote, apparently referring to the deadly repression of protests in November. Although human rights issues have not typically been at the top of the administration's agenda, Trump asked the Iranian authorities to allow rights groups to monitor protests and denounce abuses.
For his part, Mr. Pompeo said that the Iranians "are fed up with the lies, corruption, ineptitude and brutality of the regime." He described the government led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a "kleptocracy."
"The voice of the Iranian people is clear," said Pompeo.
The Ukrainian airline said there was "no deviation,quot; in the flight path of the plane.
Flight 752 followed the same route of departure as other planes that departed on Wednesday, Igor Sosnovsky, vice president of flight operations for the airline, told reporters on Saturday. "There was no deviation from any route to which some hint," he said.
Iranian authorities initially said the plane had taken an unexpected turn that brought it closer to a sensitive military base, but hours later a senior official returned to that statement and said the plane was flying in a "normal,quot; direction.
The airline presented maps showing that the plane took a similar route outside the airport like other departures on Wednesday morning, and the same route that flight 752 had taken on dozens of previous departures from November to January.
Iran's decision not to close its airspace on Wednesday morning, shortly after reaching US positions in Iraq, was "absolutely irresponsible," Sosnovskiy said.
"When you act in war, then you act as you wish," he said at a press conference. “But there must be protection around ordinary people. If they are shooting from somewhere, they are forced to close the airport. "
Yevhen Dykhne, president of the airline, said the Iranians had not provided information about possible risks before the plane took off.
An Iranian commander said he accepted responsibility.
A commander of the aerospace division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, Amirali Hajizadeh, said Saturday that he accepted responsibility for the plane's demolition minutes after takeoff in Tehran, according to Iranian state television.
In a televised speech, he gave more details about the sequence of events that, according to him, led to the disaster. He said he had been mistakenly identified as a cruise missile and was shot down with a short-range missile.
He also said that the Iranian missile operator had acted independently due to "interference."
"I wish I was dead," Mr. Hajizadeh said as quoted by local media. "I accept full responsibility for this incident."
He said that whatever decision the Iranian authorities take, "I will accept with open arms."
The demolition came hours after Iran had shot. a barrage of missiles at two US air bases in neighboring Iraq, in retaliation for a US drone attack that killed a senior Iranian general, an Iraqi militia leader and others in Baghdad.
When asked during his speech why Iranian airspace was not closed to commercial air traffic amid the attacks, Mr. Hajizadeh had no clear answer.
An "indignant,quot; Trudeau asks for justice.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said on Saturday he was "furious,quot; and "outraged,quot; with the Iranian government.
"Canada will not rest until we get the responsibility, justice and closure that families deserve," Trudeau told a news conference. "Canada and the world still have many questions, questions that must be answered."
He reiterated his demand that Canada participate in the accident investigation with the "full cooperation of the Iranian authorities." The fact of providing compensation to families, Trudeau added, should be "part of the mix."
Mr. Trudeau told President Hassan Rouhani of Iran in a phone call earlier that day that the admission of responsibility was "an important step,quot; but that much remained to be done.
The accident killed 57 Canadians, including several students and professors of the University of Alberta in Edmonton. More than 25 Edmonton residents were on the plane.
In Canada, Iranians are comparative newcomers: the majority arrived after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Today, according to some calculations, Canada has the third largest number of expatriate Iranians in the world and its universities are a primary destination for students Iranian graduates
Although Canada has not had diplomatic relations with Iran since 2012, Trudeau spoke with Iran's president Hassan Rouhani on Saturday and said the Iranian leader promised to cooperate with Canadian investigators.
Western nations had increased pressure on Tehran.
International pressure had increased over Iran to take responsibility. US officials and allies had said that All intelligence assessments indicated that the ground-to-air missiles fired by Iranian military forces had shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight 752.
Hours after the accident, Ukraine International Airlines officials had consistently ruled out the pilot's error or mechanical problems as the cause of the accident. They said the Boeing 737-800, which was less than four years old, was run by some of the airline's most experienced crew members.
"We never thought for a second that our crew and our plane could have been the reason for this terrible and terrible aviation catastrophe," airline president Yevhenii Dykhne said in a Facebook post on Saturday after the admission of Iran. “These were our best young men and women. The best."
The crew maintained normal radio contact with the tower in Tehran, airline officials said, and followed a standard departure procedure for the airport. After reaching an elevation of 6,000 feet, the pilots were instructed to make a slight turn north. In the last communication, he said, one The pilot simply read these instructions from the tower and said: "Turn and go up."
Faced with criticism that the airline should not have sent a plane to Iran at all, in light of tensions in the region, officials said it was Iran's responsibility to close the airspace if it intended to fire missiles.
There was no immediate reaction from the United States to the admission of Iran, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was the first US official to publicly confirm intelligence assessments.
"We believe it is likely that the plane was shot down by an Iranian missile," Pompeo said in an information session at the White House announcing new sanctions against Iran on Friday.
The president of Iran apologizes to the leader of Ukraine in a phone call.
Iran's president Hassan Rouhani called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday to apologize for the demolition of flight 752.
Rouhani told Zelensky that the mistakes made by the Iranian army led to the plane being shot down and that those responsible would be punished, according to the summary of Ukraine's call.
Mr. Rouhani's statement appeared to be the last attempt at damage control by Iran, whose army first claimed that the Ukrainian flight crew had taken an abrupt and unexpected turn to a military base, only to retract that accusation for a few hours. after.
Mr. Zelensky in a tweet after the phone callHe described Iran's recognition of the missile attack as "a step in the right direction." He told Mr. Rouhani that the bodies of the 11 Ukrainian victims were to be identified and repatriated before January 19.
"The recognition of the,quot; missile version "of the facts as the cause of the catastrophe has opened the door to continue the investigation without delays or obstacles," Zelensky said in a statement. "I hope for more constructive cooperation with Iran in accordance with the norms of international law."
All parties should "learn lessons," said a Russian official.
Konstantin Kosachev, head of the foreign relations committee in the Russian Senate, said Iran's admission showed that the plane's demolition had been a "tragic incident,quot; and should not lead to further escalation between Iran and the West.
“It was a tragic incident; people cannot be returned, "Kosachev told the Interfax news agency." The admission of error, although not immediate, and the expression of condolences is enough to be accepted. With this, the incident should be closed. "
All parties should "learn lessons,quot; from what happened, he said.
Kosachev also rejected reports that the missile used to attack the plane had been manufactured in Russia. He did not deny the origin of the missile, but rejected any Russian responsibility for what happened. "At the height of this tragedy," he said, "it is absolutely immoral."
US intelligence officers I have said that a Russian-made missile system designated SA-15 by NATO and known in Russia as the Tor hit the civilian plane shortly after takeoff.
How does the missile system work?
The Tor system is a mobile missile launch system, with eight missiles transported in a tracked vehicle or in a truck. Vehicles can operate without relying on other air defense infrastructure.
They carry a radar to detect targets and a launch system. Low to medium altitude missiles They were developed by Soviet engineers in the 1970s as a so-called lower-level air defense weapon.
Russia sold the Tor systems to Iran in 2005 as part of a $ 1 billion arms deal and for the objection of US diplomats. It has also sold the system to more than a dozen other countries.
A New York Times analysis of the flight route information and the video of the missile attack determined that the plane stopped transmitting its signal between 20 seconds and 30 seconds before being reached.
Civil airplanes are identified with radio signals that are constantly transmitted from a system known as a transponder in airplanes, said Ian Petchenik, a spokesman for Flightradar 24, which tracks flight signals around the world.
Tor software relied on the radar and visual identification of an aircraft, as well as the transponder identification signals, said John Cox, an accident investigator and former pilot who is the executive director of Safety Operating Systems. If the identification is incorrect or absent from the plane, Mr. Cox said, the system "will declare it a threat."
From there, he said, the missile navigates by radar, "and when it approaches the target it explodes," releasing deadly fragments. Usually, a second missile is fired immediately after the first.
At that point, the plane, on fire, slid until it disappeared.
The reports were contributed by Farnaz Fassihi, Anton Troianovski, Ian Austen, Andrew E. Kramer, James Glanz, Malachy Browne, Christiaan Triebert, Ivan Nechepurenko and Edward Wong.
%MINIFYHTML80b83fd9b4b6b4e42fc308b55b909bf39%