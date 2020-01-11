Ukrainian plane shot down by human error, Iran says: live updates

Iran blames "disastrous error,quot; for the demolition of flight 752.

After maintaining for days that there was no evidence that one of its missiles had reached a Boeing 737-800 minutes after it took off from Tehran on Wednesday with 176 people on board, Iran admitted early Saturday that its army had shot down the plane from passengers by mistake.

The military blamed human error. In a statement, he said that Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 had taken an abrupt and unexpected turn that brought him closer to a sensitive military base. Hours later, however, an Iranian official rejected that claim.

"The plane was flying in its normal direction without any mistake and everyone was doing their job properly," said General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the airspace unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, during a televised press conference on Saturday at night. "If there was an error, it was made by one of our members."